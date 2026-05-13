Nacha Announces Relish is a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that Relish has become a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

“Reducing credit-push frauds such as business email compromise is a major focus for Nacha and for participants in the ACH Network." Share

Relish validates the existence of bank accounts, their ownership and active status in real time, ensuring accurate payments. By confirming funds are directed to the correct, verified account at the point of origination, Relish directly reduces ACH return rates, prevents misdirected payments, and intercepts fraud schemes like business email compromise and vendor impersonation before they reach the ACH Network.

“Reducing credit-push frauds such as business email compromise is a major focus for Nacha and for participants in the ACH Network,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha is pleased to welcome Relish as a Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“Becoming a Nacha Preferred Partner signals exactly what our customers already know, that accurate, real-time bank account validation isn't a nice-to-have, it’s a financial controls requirement,” said Ryan Walicki, Relish CEO. “As a Nacha Preferred Partner, Relish is positioned to help enterprises meet evolving ACH compliance demands before they become a liability.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Relish

Relish embeds AI-powered automation, monitoring, and defensible audit trails into enterprise workflows to eliminate payment fraud and ensure data integrity. Relish delivers real-time bank account validation, confirming account existence, ownership, and status, protecting organizations from fraud.