PRISM Vision Group Continues to Enhance Eye Care Through Retina Macula Institute Partnership

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PRISM Vision Group (PRISM), a leading provider of general ophthalmology and retina practice management services, announced that it closed a transaction with Retina Macula Institute (RMI), through which RMI joins PRISM Vision Group’s network of affiliated practices focused on advancing high‑quality, patient‑centered eye care.

Through this affiliation, PRISM strengthens its ability to support retina specialists and care teams in Southern California, helping ensure patients have access to specialized, high‑quality retinal care delivered in the communities where they live. The partnership follows PRISM’s recent affiliation with Spokane Eye Clinic, a premier ophthalmology group in the Northwest. As part of McKesson’s Oncology & Multispecialty business, PRISM supports physician‑led ophthalmology practices nationwide.

“Retina Macula Institute was founded with a clear vision—to preserve and restore sight for patients facing the most serious retinal diseases while advancing the science of retina care through research and innovation,” said Ron P. Gallemore, MD, PhD, founder and director of Retina Macula Institute. “By partnering with PRISM Vision Group, we are strengthening that mission through enhanced clinical, research, operational and recruiting capabilities, while preserving our physician leadership and patient‑first culture. Dr. Madreperla’s deep retina expertise and focus on trusted relationships across the broader physician community made PRISM a natural fit and positions us to continue leading in clinical excellence and innovation, as well as extend our impact for patients throughout Southern California.”

Retina Macula Institute is dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and treatment of complex retinal, vitreous and macular diseases. RMI physicians are board‑certified and fellowship‑trained in medical and surgical retina and are widely recognized for offering the most advanced retinal therapies. The practice serves patients across multiple Southern California locations, including South Bay and Downtown Los Angeles, and is known for delivering highly specialized, compassionate, state‑of‑the‑art retinal care.

“Retina Macula Institute is a highly respected retina practice and an ideal partner for PRISM,” said Steven Madreperla, MD, PhD chief executive officer of PRISM Vision Group. “Founded and led by internationally recognized retina specialists, RMI combines community-based clinical care and innovation in a way that strongly aligns with PRISM’s long‑term vision.”

About PRISM Vision Group

At PRISM Vision Group, we are passionate about helping community ophthalmology and retina practices become centers of excellence, supporting physicians to deliver world-class, comprehensive eye care to patients. Our commitment to cultivating an unrivaled practice environment for affiliated doctors and employees is unwavering. With this new affiliation and a network of more than 200 providers, over 90 offices, eight state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers, and robust research and teaching programs, we are redefining the standard of care every day.

PRISM Vision Group provides practices with access to vital resources and proven business strategies, all backed by McKesson’s robust infrastructure that facilitates a harmonious balance between exceptional patient care and operational success. This powerful collaboration allows doctors to dedicate their efforts to what truly matters most: enhancing the health and vision of their patients and advancing the science of eye care.