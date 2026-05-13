XBOW Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Scale Continuous Offensive Security

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XBOW, the leader in autonomous offensive security, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

XBOW delivers an AI-powered platform that autonomously discovers and validates software vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to continuously test their applications at machine speed. By combining advanced AI reasoning with real-world adversarial workflows, XBOW replaces traditional point-in-time penetration testing with continuous, autonomous security testing. This helps global enterprises to keep pace with modern development cycles and increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats.

Following its recent Series C funding round, XBOW is rapidly scaling its platform and global operations to meet growing enterprise demand. The company is already trusted by Fortune 500 organizations as a mission-critical layer in their security stack.

“By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, AWS customers facing AI-driven attackers can now adopt XBOW’s autonomous, AI-driven security testing through their existing AWS channels, making it as easy to defend at machine speed as it is to build there,” said Niroshan Rajadurai, Chief Revenue Officer, XBOW. “As attackers increasingly leverage AI to scale their capabilities, organizations need continuous, intelligent security testing. Through our collaboration with AWS, we can now help more customers move from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides XBOW with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. XBOW participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes XBOW customers have achieved across industry verticals.

XBOW’s solutions are available worldwide. To learn more, visit https://xbow.com/xbow-aws.

About XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.