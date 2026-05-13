AirOps Launches Quill, The AI Agent Lead That Monitors, Updates, and Drafts Content So Brands Stay Visible in AI Search

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirOps, the leading growth platform for AI search, today announced Quill, an AI agent lead that acts as an extension of the marketing team. Quill monitors, creates, refreshes, and optimizes content so brands increase visibility in AI Search. Customers like Parallel and Asana are already seeing a significant increase in AI search citations, as high as 165%, and competitive share of voice using Quill.

The rules of AI search are constantly shifting. With every new model release or platform update, the criteria for earning brand citations changes. In a world where nearly every marketing team is seeing dips in website traffic, brands need a strong AI search strategy in order to grow. Quill acts as a core pillar of the marketing team that’s always on, analyzing data to identify content gaps and opportunities, updating stale pages, generating net-new content, and even correcting outdated information about the brand on third-party sites.

“Quill feels like a natural extension of our team. We fed it proven playbooks from our previously successful projects, and within two days of Quill publishing a batch of articles, we started earning citations on prompts where we'd previously had zero brand presence,” said Lukas Levert, Product Marketing at Parallel. “The lift we saw showed up across every major AI engine, with our Gemini citation rate alone climbing nearly 4x. That's the kind of compounding work agents were built for."

Quill is built on an agentic architecture that deeply understands AI search. It connects to external data sources like Gong, Intercom, Webflow, and Monday, along with any other tool available through MCP, to bring in customer insights, understand how brands show up in AI search engines, where their content has gaps, and which pages have gone stale. Quill then refreshes outdated content or drafts net-new content to address the most pressing gaps—all based on playbooks tailored specifically to each customer’s goals. And with every piece of data ingested and every piece of content created, Quill learns the brand and what works for each individual business to drive sustainable results.

Quill scans third-party sites for outdated or incorrect citations to check for brand inconsistencies both onsite and on third-party sources that heavily influence AI search results. And to ensure that the content created is high quality and on brand, Quill pulls directly from a customer’s Brand Kit within AirOps. This gives it the necessary writing rules, business guidance, and brand context to create content that both humans and AI search engines find valuable, without falling into the trap of publishing high volume, low quality AI-generated content. To give customers further control, Quill will flag any actions it's taking for final human review before publishing.

"AI search is changing how marketing teams operate,” said Alex Halliday, Co-founder and CEO at AirOps. “Content is no longer an ad-hoc, project-based discipline, it’s a continuous system that has to run at the pace of AI. Quill is built for that shift, and it operates end-to-end so teams can stay focused on judgment, not endless execution and guess work."

Quill was announced today at AirOps’ inaugural AirOps Next event, and is available to AirOps customers starting May 13.

For more information, visit airops.com.

About AirOps

AirOps helps brands get found and stay found in the AI era. It’s the leading growth platform helping top marketing teams grow visibility and win in AI search. Teams like Webflow, Klaviyo, Chime, and Kayak use AirOps to measure their content's performance across SEO and AI platforms, take precise action on the highest-impact opportunities, and measure results, creating a continuous loop of unique, performant content that compounds. AirOps has raised $55.5M in funding to-date, from top investors like Greylock and Unusual VC. For more information, visit: https://www.airops.com/