Questionmark Announces Strategic Partnership with Cornerstone to Deliver Next-Gen Skill Assessments for Highly Regulated Industries

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questionmark, a leading provider of online assessment solutions, today announced a new strategic reseller agreement with Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in workforce agility solutions.

Through this new partnership, Questionmark’s workforce assessment solution will be integrated with Cornerstone Galaxy™. The unified solution combines learning and assessment capabilities that empower Cornerstone customers in heavily regulated or skill-based industries with next-gen skills testing, actionable and audit-ready data insights, and comprehensive tools for global delivery.

By embedding its assessment capabilities within Cornerstone Galaxy, an AI-powered, all-in-one talent management platform, Questionmark extends access to high-stakes testing for modern L&D programs. Powered by Learnosity’s API-driven and AI-enriched assessment engine, Questionmark Workforce ensures organizations can confidently navigate the evolving skills landscape with a continuous roadmap of innovation.

Gavin Cooney, CEO & Founder of Learnosity, said the partnership with Cornerstone was:

“A real win for those customers that need to reliably validate skills for safety and compliance. Cornerstone Galaxy is a great AI-first talent solution and is perfectly matched in innovation and vision by Questionmark Workforce. If you’re looking to stay in step with a fast-changing skills landscape while keeping standards high, then this partnership is a no-brainer.”

David Wood, Group Vice President, Global Alliances & Ecosystem, Cornerstone OnDemand, added: “Organizations that excel in today’s dynamic business landscape must quickly grasp what skills they have and how they can adapt those capabilities to changing requirements. Our partnership with Questionmark directly addresses this imperative by delivering foundational assessments through AI-enriched skills validation and real-time, audit-ready insights. This moves our customers beyond mere compliance by proactively activating and developing talent toward greater agility and productivity.”

Questionmark Workforce empowers organizations to:

Measure and validate skills: Confidently assess and validate skills with a comprehensive suite of complex and hands-on assessments, including unfolding scenario and observational formats.

Confidently assess and validate skills with a comprehensive suite of complex and hands-on assessments, including unfolding scenario and observational formats. Gain actionable insights: Leverage audit-ready reports to pinpoint skill gaps, deliver faster learner feedback, and dynamically adapt training programs.

Leverage audit-ready reports to pinpoint skill gaps, deliver faster learner feedback, and dynamically adapt training programs. Ensure seamless learning: Deliver a smooth learner journey and simplified administrative management via AICC, SCORM, and advanced APIs for complex requirements.

Deliver a smooth learner journey and simplified administrative management via AICC, SCORM, and advanced APIs for complex requirements. Stay future-ready: Navigate the evolving skills landscape with continually updated solutions designed for workforce L&D, including leading AI tools.

This partnership is ideally suited for organizations in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, energy, aviation, manufacturing, and more. It is designed to ensure rapid time-to-value in a high-stakes environment where precision and compliance is paramount.

For more information about the Questionmark Workforce integration with Cornerstone Galaxy, visit the partnership overview here.

About Learnosity

Learnosity is the global leader in AI-optimized assessment solutions. Serving over 750 customers and more than 40 million learners, its mission is to advance education and learning worldwide with best-in-class technology. Learnosity offers two product ranges: Learnosity’s API-backed, AI-enriched assessment engine, and Learnosity’s out-of-the-box product suite of assessment solutions, Questionmark Workforce and Questionmark Certification.