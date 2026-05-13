William Mills Agency Publishes U.S. Bank Mobile Banking Market Share

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, a leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, and FI Navigator, the banking vertical’s data analytics leader, have published an infographic detailing the U.S. bank mobile banking market share by solution provider based on the number of bank installations.

“This analysis helps technology providers, consultants and industry stakeholders better understand the evolving digital banking landscape and the concentration of market influence among leading platforms.” Share

The infographic ranks the top 15 mobile banking solution providers serving U.S. banks and illustrates the concentration of the market among leading providers. According to the analysis, the top four companies control 71% of the market, while the top 10 vendors account for 92.8% of all mobile banking installations at banks.

Please download the infographic here:

U.S. Bank Mobile Banking Market Share by Vendor

“There are definitely some changes since we last published this information,” said Scott Mills, president and COO of William Mills Agency. “In the top 10, Apiture was acquired by CSI and NCR’s digital banking solutions were sold off and rebranded as Candescent. Otherwise, you’ll see that Jack Henry is closing the gap with Fiserv, albeit there are still several hundred banks separating the two. For third parties that are interested in integrations or partnerships, these companies are as different as the day is long — some are more open to discussions than others. Additionally, you must consider the banks they represent and if they are ready for the kinds of capabilities you are seeking to incorporate into the mobile experience.”

“Digital banking remains one of the most important competitive battlegrounds for financial institutions, making visibility into this market especially valuable,” said Curry Pelot, Co-founder and CIO of FI Navigator. “This analysis helps technology providers, consultants and industry stakeholders better understand the evolving digital banking landscape and the concentration of market influence among leading platforms.”

The infographic illustrates each company’s market presence based on the number of bank installations; credit union customers are not included and will be addressed in a separate analysis.

About FI Navigator

FI Navigator delivers the data analytics platform guiding performance enhancement and strategy development for the U.S. banking vertical’s vendors, advisors, and financial institutions. Whether transforming a vendor’s B2Bank go-to-market strategy or pinpointing a financial institution’s top opportunities, FI Navigator’s platform excels due to proprietary data and innovative analytics. To learn more, see: https://www.fi-navigator.com

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a leading fintech public relations and marketing firm in North America. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/.