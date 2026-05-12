Dejero Expands Router Family with TITAN Mobile: Purpose-Built Connectivity for Emergency Response and Mobile Operations

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dejero, a leader in intelligent connectivity solutions, today unveiled Dejero TITAN Mobile, the second product in its critical connectivity router platform. Making its worldwide debut at the 2026 Texas Division of Emergency Management Conference (TDEM), Booth #120, TITAN Mobile delivers vehicle-optimized triple 5G connectivity engineered for emergency response agencies, fleet operations, and mobile command deployments where reliable connectivity is non-negotiable.

Every minute a field unit spends troubleshooting a dropped connection is a minute not spent on the mission. TITAN Mobile was engineered to eliminate that problem entirely. Share

Building on the foundation established by Dejero TITAN Command, this new form factor brings the patented and award-winning Smart Blending Technology™ core to vehicle-borne deployments. Designed to perform in the demanding conditions first responders face every day, the platform meets standards for vibration and shock, operates across an extended temperature range, and integrates seamlessly with Dejero Control, its unified management platform.

"Every minute a field unit spends troubleshooting a dropped connection is a minute not spent on the mission," said Matt Scully, Vice President of Product Management at Dejero. "TITAN Mobile was engineered to eliminate that problem entirely. With three 5G modems intelligently blended at the packet level, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a form factor built to take real punishment, we’re giving mobile teams the kind of foundational connectivity that doesn’t ask to be managed, it just works."

Built for the field: Key Capabilities

Triple 5G with LTE/4G compatibility: Three independent 5G modems with a wide ranging band support for maximum bandwidth and redundancy

Three independent 5G modems with a wide ranging band support for maximum bandwidth and redundancy Smart Blending Technology™ : Packet-level optimization across multiple network paths delivers enhanced bandwidth, reduced latency, and exceptional reliability

Packet-level optimization across multiple network paths delivers enhanced bandwidth, reduced latency, and exceptional reliability Vehicle-grade ruggedness: Meets MIL-STD-810G specifications for vibration and shock; operating range of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

Meets MIL-STD-810G specifications for vibration and shock; operating range of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F) Six-port 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet: High-density wired connectivity for cameras, sensors, and in-vehicle systems via RJ-45

High-density wired connectivity for cameras, sensors, and in-vehicle systems via RJ-45 Integrated Dual Wi-Fi (802.11ax): Enables secure in-vehicle wireless connectivity for crews while providing an additional WAN connectivity option when available.

Enables secure in-vehicle wireless connectivity for crews while providing an additional WAN connectivity option when available. Cloud Management integration: Unified cloud management across all Dejero deployments for real-time monitoring, configuration, and metrics

"The hidden cost in deployment isn’t the hardware, it’s the time agencies spend managing, troubleshooting, and working around connectivity gaps," said Michael Stanton, Director of Sales, Americas at Dejero. "TITAN Mobile eliminates that overhead. Agencies get a platform that scales with their fleet and gets out of the way."

The launch at TDEM places TITAN Mobile directly in front of the emergency management professionals who depend on reliable communications most. The 2026 Texas Emergency Management Conference brings together more than 4,000 first responders, emergency managers, and public safety leaders at the Fort Worth Convention Center, May 26–29. Dejero will be exhibiting at Booth #120.

A Live Ecosystem in Action

Dejero will anchor a live partner ecosystem activation at TDEM, demonstrating TITAN Mobile as the connectivity backbone for an end-to-end field operations workflow. Four ecosystem partners join Dejero across the show floor, each representing a distinct layer of the mission-critical stack:

Comprehensive Communications (Booth #939): Integration & Communications

(Booth #939): Integration & Communications Nomad GCS, a Kratos Company (Booth #837): Connected Mobile Operations

(Booth #837): Connected Mobile Operations PEAKE (Booth #222): Connectivity, Integration and Lifecycle Support

(Booth #222): Connectivity, Integration and Lifecycle Support Plum Laboratories (Booth #114): Portable Broadband Kits

Attendees can experience the full ecosystem through a live TAK (Team Awareness Kit) network demonstration, running on TITAN Mobile connectivity, with use cases spanning search and rescue and SWAT operations. A QR passport journey links all partner booths. The activation landing page is live at dejero.com/TDEM-2026.

The complete Dejero TITAN family

TITAN Mobile joins a growing portfolio engineered to address every mission-critical connectivity scenario.

TITAN Command (Available): Triple 5G redundancy for command centers, mobile operations, fleet and critical facilities

Triple 5G redundancy for command centers, mobile operations, fleet and critical facilities TITAN Mobile (July 2026): Vehicle-optimized solutions for emergency response, fleets and mobile operations

Vehicle-optimized solutions for emergency response, fleets and mobile operations TITAN Scout (Q3 2026): Portable and battery powered for rapid deployment and field missions

Portable and battery powered for rapid deployment and field missions TITAN Ghost (Q4 2026): Virtualized Smart Blending Technology for custom integrations and cloud deployments

For technical specifications, deployment inquiries, or to schedule a demonstration, visit dejero.com/titan.

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com.