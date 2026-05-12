Aviz Networks Collaborates with Red Hat to Orchestrate the AI Factory with Visibility and Control

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviz Networks today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, to help organizations simplify the orchestration, visibility, and operation of AI factory network fabrics.

Built on the foundation of Red Hat AI Factory with NVIDIA, the collaboration brings together Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the trusted foundation to support Aviz Networks’ software-based capabilities Share

AI factory environments are built on high-performance networking infrastructure, including NVIDIA AI infrastructure and networking technologies such as NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand to provide the networking performance and scalability, and NVIDIA BlueField data processing units (DPUs) to offload and accelerate critical networking, storage, and security. As organizations scale these environments, they need software-defined orchestration, observability, and AI-driven operations that can help simplify deployment and lifecycle management across complex infrastructure stacks.

Built on the foundation of Red Hat AI Factory with NVIDIA, the collaboration brings together Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the trusted foundation to support Aviz Networks’ software-based capabilities, including Aviz ONES for AI fabric orchestration, Aviz Service Node for deep network observability, and Network Copilot™ for AI-driven operations.

“Modern AI infrastructure requires visibility and operational consistency across the full stack,” said Mark Longwell, director, Telco and Edge Alliances, Red Hat. “By combining Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift with Aviz Networks’ network orchestration, observability, and AI-driven operations capabilities, organizations can better manage the complexity of AI factory environments while maintaining flexibility, scalability, and control.”

Together, these capabilities help organizations extend orchestration into the network layer, gain real-time visibility into application and network behavior, and simplify Day-0 to Day-2 operations across modern AI and enterprise infrastructure environments.

“AI factories are changing how infrastructure is designed, deployed, and operated,” said Cody McCain, Director of Product Management at Aviz Networks. “Organizations need more than workload orchestration alone. They need a consistent way to extend orchestration into the network, maintain tenant isolation, gain real-time visibility, and operate efficiently as environments scale. Our collaboration with Red Hat helps bring these capabilities together on the world’s leading enterprise Linux operating system.”

Accelerating AI Factory Operations

AI factory environments are driving a new era of infrastructure innovation across compute, networking, telemetry, and operations. With highly dynamic workloads and distributed systems, organizations have an opportunity to build more adaptive, visible, and efficient infrastructure that can support rapidly evolving traffic patterns, strong tenant isolation, and faster issue resolution at scale.

In many organizations, workload orchestration and network operations are still managed separately. This creates operational gaps between how applications are deployed and how the network is configured, observed, and maintained.

In collaboration with Red Hat, Aviz Networks helps address this challenge by aligning workload and network operations through software-based orchestration, packet-level observability, and AI-assisted troubleshooting.

Extending Orchestration into AI Network Fabrics

At the center of the approach is Aviz ONES, which provides the network orchestration layer for AI fabrics. ONES enables organizations to orchestrate network infrastructure across environments, support multi-tenancy and tenant isolation, and simplify operations from Day-0 through Day-2 of the infrastructure lifecycle.

By extending orchestration into the network layer, ONES helps close the gap between workload management and network operations, enabling organizations to scale AI infrastructure while maintaining greater control.

Deep Network Observability with Aviz Service Node

Aviz Service Node, or ASN, provides real-time insight into application and network behavior through packet-level intelligence.

ASN capabilities include application identification using deep packet inspection, security metadata extraction, and packet capture for troubleshooting.

This level of observability helps operations teams move beyond surface-level monitoring and better understand how applications behave across the network.

AI-Driven Operations with Network Copilot™

As AI and distributed infrastructure environments scale, operational complexity increases. Network Copilot™ introduces AI-driven capabilities that help teams identify issues faster, correlate signals across infrastructure layers, perform root-cause analysis, and reduce mean time to resolution.

This helps shift network operations from reactive troubleshooting toward more efficient and proactive workflows.

Software-Defined Deployment on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Aviz delivers ONES, Aviz Service Nodes, and Network Copilot™ as software-based capabilities designed to run in enterprise Linux environments, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux gives organizations a familiar, enterprise-standard Linux foundation for deployment, operations, security alignment, and integration into existing infrastructure practices.

Deployment models can support connected, disconnected, and air-gapped environments depending on the product configuration and customer requirements. This approach is designed to help organizations integrate Aviz capabilities into existing environments with minimal disruption and expand capabilities over time as AI and distributed infrastructure requirements evolve.

Supporting the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

AI factories are no longer only about deploying workloads. They require coordinated infrastructure, networking, telemetry, and operations working as a unified system.

By combining Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift with Aviz Networks’ orchestration, observability, and AI-driven operations capabilities, organizations can better manage multi-tenancy, maintain real-time visibility, streamline Day-0 to Day-2 operations, and scale modern AI network fabrics with confidence.

About Aviz Networks

Aviz modernizes networking for the AI era with a full-stack, software-first platform spanning open networking with SONiC and NVIDIA Cumulus, deep network observability for security and compliance, and agentic AI Platform. Aviz helps enterprises accelerate AI factory investments, reduce vendor lock-in, improve operational visibility, and automate NetOps - across data center, edge, and GPU networks.