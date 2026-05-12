Affidian Credit Union chooses Spiral to help members save and give back through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Affidian Credit Union, a leading Colorado-based credit union known for its commitment to members and community impact. The partnership will enable Affidian to grow deposits and primacy at a low cost while delivering innovative, personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, members can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

"With Spiral, we're giving our members simple, automatic ways to save for what matters while supporting causes they care about." Share

By embedding Spiral's Roundup Center seamlessly directly into the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Affidian's members can automatically round up their everyday debit card purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and local nonprofits. In addition, the new Giving Center will enable members to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts, create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"Our mission is to empower better futures for our members and the communities we serve," said Christine Wiley, Chief Executive Officer at Affidian Credit Union. "With Spiral, we're giving our members simple, automatic ways to save for what matters while supporting causes they care about."

Beyond enhancing the member experience, the partnership also strengthens Affidian's role as a community leader, driving awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to local nonprofits, expanding its offering for charitable organizations, and attracting more nonprofit partners to create positive change through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

"Affidian's commitment to its members and community stands out," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Founder of Spiral. "By making it easy to save and give, Affidian is turning everyday banking into deposit growth, stronger relationships, and real impact for its community."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how credit unions and banks grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by 45+ financial institutions, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities, turning institutions into the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account or debit card. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Affidian Credit Union

Originally founded by the Denver Police Department in 1938, Affidian Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution that has proudly served current and retired employees of the State of Colorado, city and county government employees, and their families for more than 85 years. Guided by its mission to empower better futures, Affidian returns earnings to members through competitive dividend rates, lower loan rates, and free member services, while operating democratically under the direction of a member-elected Board of Directors. Today, Affidian serves more than 14,000 members across Colorado with assets in excess of $350 million. Affidian Credit Union is regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF). For more information, visit www.affidiancu.org.