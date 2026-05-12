Oklo and Idaho National Laboratory to Employ AI-Enabled Reactor Design for Advanced Nuclear Systems

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced a Strategic Partnership Project (SPP) with Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA), the management and operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory (INL), to use AI technologies to accelerate advanced reactor and fuel-system design work.

The National Nuclear Security Administration SPP, which gives partners access to specialized national-lab expertise and facilities, aims to bolster conceptual design work for an Oklo reactor system through the use of AI-enabled engineering workflows, modeling, simulation, and technical documentation. Under the project, Oklo and INL will integrate the Prometheus AI platform with Oklo’s Multiphysics design and analysis infrastructure to streamline engineering workflows and support development of Pluto, Oklo’s reactor system designed to use plutonium-bearing fuels. The Pluto reactor is a part of DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program.

“This work brings together advanced reactor design, AI-enabled engineering tools, and INL’s deep technical expertise,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. “Applying AI to reactor design workflows can accelerate development, improve engineering efficiency, and support progress on advanced systems, including on Oklo’s Pluto reactor.”

The project scope includes the development and application of technical guidance on model setup, benchmarking and validation strategies, and AI agents to accelerate existing workflows.

“Collaborations like this are critical for driving innovation in advanced nuclear systems,” said Rian Bahran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Reactors at the U.S. Department of Energy. “By leveraging AI-enabled technologies, national laboratory expertise, and industry collaboration, we are accelerating the development of next-generation reactors to support our nation’s energy goals.”

Project tasks include enabling an agent to interact with Oklo’s existing multiphysics workflows, execute and monitor design pipelines, process results, and generate compliant documentation, all while keeping a human operator in the loop for oversight, review, and decision-making.

This work will progress the Genesis Mission, a national initiative to unleash a new age of AI-accelerated innovation and discovery, and reflects Oklo’s broader focus on advancing both reactor design capabilities and fuel-related work through collaboration with leading national laboratory partners.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

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As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.