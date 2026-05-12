Mobix Labs Wins Additional Boeing 737 Aerospace Order

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX), a provider of advanced connectivity and high-reliability technology solutions for aerospace, defense, and mission-critical applications, today announced a new aerospace product order from a returning customer, expanding the deployment of Mobix Labs components inside a next-generation secure onboard aircraft system certified for Boeing 737NG commercial aircraft.

The new order extends Mobix Labs' established position in this aerospace application — building on prior program activity and reinforcing the Company's growing footprint inside one of the most widely operated commercial aircraft families in the world.

Continued Momentum in Commercial Aerospace

"This new order is exactly the type of aerospace engagement we are working to grow across Mobix Labs," said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs. "Having our technology continue to be selected for deployment within a certified onboard aircraft system supporting Boeing 737NG platforms is an important milestone for the Company, and it reflects the type of high-reliability aviation application where qualification, performance, and operational standards are exceptionally demanding. We believe opportunities like this can serve as an important catalyst for Mobix Labs' broader expansion across commercial aerospace and other high-reliability aviation markets."

A Cornerstone of Global Aviation

Thousands of Boeing 737NG aircraft are in active service across major international airline fleets, carrying millions of passengers every day. Holding and expanding a position inside a certified onboard system supporting this platform is a high-visibility validation of Mobix Labs' technology and a strategic foothold in one of the most widely deployed aircraft families in the sky.

A Returning Customer, an Expanded Engagement

The order comes from an established aerospace electronics customer that has returned to Mobix Labs with additional business after a short pause, extending the deployment of Mobix Labs components within a secure onboard data-loading system. The system transfers operational software, navigation databases, and critical aircraft system updates to onboard avionics aboard Boeing 737NG aircraft. Repeat orders of this nature are meaningful in aerospace, where qualified suppliers are difficult to displace and follow-on engagement signals continued program activity.

A Hard-Won Foothold in Commercial Aerospace

Aerospace is among the most rigorous markets in electronics. Components must clear extensive qualification, certification, and reliability testing — a process that takes years and eliminates the vast majority of would-be suppliers. Mobix Labs cleared those gates, earned its position inside a Boeing 737NG-certified system, and is now seeing the kind of returning customer engagement that validates the foothold is real and sticky.

A Catalyst for Broader Aerospace Expansion

Aerospace design wins compound, and today's order is a real-world example of that dynamic at work. Commercial aircraft typically remain in active service for decades, requiring continuous software updates, servicing, and system support across their operational lives. Once a component is qualified into a platform, it tends to stay there — generating long-term service, replacement, and expansion revenue across the life of the program.

Order volume on this engagement is modest, as is typical of aerospace program cadence. The strategic significance is not: Mobix Labs is now embedded inside a certified system serving one of the most widely deployed commercial aircraft families in the world, with active, repeat customer engagement signaling a relationship in growth mode rather than a one-time deployment.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced electronic components and connectivity solutions for aerospace, defense, communications, and mission-critical applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, and is intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, strategic significance, scope, and timing of the order described herein; the potential for follow-on orders, expanded applications, or long-term aerospace platform opportunities arising from this design win; the expected operational lifecycle of Boeing 737NG aircraft and the implications for sustained component demand; and Mobix Labs' broader business strategy, growth, and outlook in aerospace, defense, and adjacent markets. These statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in customer purchasing patterns or order timing; the failure of this order to result in follow-on orders or expanded program participation; delays, modifications, or terminations affecting the customer's underlying avionics program or the aircraft platforms involved; the risk that initial volumes do not scale to commercially meaningful levels; certification, qualification, and regulatory requirements applicable to aerospace components; changes in commercial aviation demand or fleet composition; supply chain, competitive, and general macroeconomic conditions; and the other risks described in Mobix Labs' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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