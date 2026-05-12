LiveBy and Repliers Partner to Deliver Neighborhood, School, and Boundary Data to Real Estate APIs

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveBy, the hyperlocal data platform powering brokerage websites and agent marketing across North America, today announced a partnership with Repliers, the real estate data API built for the next generation of real estate products built with AI. Through the integration, Repliers customers can activate LiveBy's boundary, school, and demographic data as a single add-on.

"We built LiveBy to be the source of truth for local real estate context, and our partnership with Repliers puts that data into the hands of the proptech teams building the next generation of real estate products." -Matan Gill Share

Boundary data has consistently ranked among the most-requested additions to the Repliers platform. MLS location metadata is often incomplete, and general-purpose location services like Google Maps and Mapbox don't expose the boundaries homebuyers actually search by, including neighborhoods as locals know them, school attendance zones, and school districts. The LiveBy add-on closes that gap with six location types delivered through the locations and autocomplete endpoints Repliers customers already use.

"Buyers don't search by latitude and longitude. They search by the neighborhood their friends live in and the elementary school their kids would attend," said Matan Gill, VP of Product at LiveBy. "Getting that data right is what separates a search experience from one that frustrates to one that converts. We built LiveBy to be the source of truth for local real estate context, and our partnership with Repliers puts that data into the hands of the proptech teams building the next generation of real estate products."

The LiveBy add-on gives Repliers customers access to six boundary types, each enriched with demographic data and queryable individually or in combination through a single API call: counties, cities, postal codes, neighborhoods, schools and attendance zones, and school districts. School attendance zones include the full list of schools eligible for residents within each zone, making it easy to view school information directly alongside listing details.

"Our customers have been asking for reliable boundary data for years, and LiveBy is the best in the industry at it," said Patrick Arlia, Co-founder of Repliers. "Getting powerful features into our customers' hands quickly is what we're all about, and this partnership is a perfect example of that. Now our customers can launch more intuitive, more visual search experiences in minutes, not months, without any of the heavy lifting."

The LiveBy add-on is available today from Repliers. Existing Repliers customers can enable it by editing their subscription, and new customers can add it during signup. Watch what’s possible with Repliers plus the LiveBy add-on here.

About LiveBy

LiveBy is the hyperlocal data platform that helps real estate brokerages, agents, and proptech companies own every neighborhood they serve. Through brokerage website content, sphere marketing automation for agents, and dynamic local data APIs, LiveBy delivers the hyperlocal data that powers the leading real estate brands. Learn more at liveby.com.

About Repliers

Repliers delivers the real estate data infrastructure trusted by brokers, proptech companies and MLSs. From AI-powered platforms to complex data workflows, Repliers gives builders the API they need to ship faster. Learn more at repliers.com.