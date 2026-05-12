TrustPoint Secures U.S. Space Force TACFI Contract to Demonstrate End-to-End GPS-Independent PNT

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrustPoint, a pioneer in next-generation space-based positioning and navigation solutions, today announced it has been awarded a $4 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract to demonstrate a first-of-its-kind GPS-independent positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) system. The award, issued by SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the United States Space Force, and jointly funded by the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and the Commercial Space Office (COMSO), supports a full end-to-end demonstration of TrustPoint’s resilient navigation architecture designed for defense and commercial applications.

Under the contract, TrustPoint will design, deploy, and operate a fully integrated PNT system comprising four satellites and four ground stations, delivering a complete operational architecture. The program will execute an end-to-end system demonstration, including live trilateration across multiple space and ground assets, operational services, and advanced receivers. With an accelerated execution timeline, initial system deployments will occur within 12 months, establishing a rapid deployment model designed to scale to significantly larger constellations while prioritizing affordability, operational relevance, and capital efficiency.

“We founded TrustPoint on the belief that resilient navigation does not require billion-dollar constellations,” said Patrick Shannon, founder and chief executive officer of TrustPoint. “This program will prove our technology’s GPS independence while demonstrating that real, operational PNT capability can be delivered with exceptional capital efficiency.”

Beyond GPS-independent C-band demonstrations, the system will validate a software-defined architecture that supports on-demand reconfiguration of navigation services in contested, degraded, and denied environments, pioneering commercial delivery of this capability. Building on TrustPoint’s world-first milestones, including the first C-band GNSS signal transmission with real-time reception and the first broadcast-based ground-to-space C-band PNT demonstration, the program directly advances national security objectives. It also establishes a scalable foundation for future commercial services, redefining what is possible for users who require reliable positioning, navigation, and timing in GPS-challenged environments.

About TrustPoint

TrustPoint is creating a new class of resilient navigation solutions designed to power the next era of autonomy and national security. Built on a modern C-band LEO architecture, TrustPoint’s system delivers secure, high-performance PNT that works reliably in environments where legacy services struggle. By combining advanced satellite capabilities with scalable ground infrastructure, TrustPoint provides a trusted foundation for autonomous navigation, critical infrastructure, and national security. Learn more at www.trustpointgps.com

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has awarded over 1,470 contracts worth more than $1.46 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: spacewerx.us.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.