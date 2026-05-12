BlackSky Wins Seven-Figure Subscription Contract with New Government Customer for New and Advanced Gen-2 Mission Applications

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a seven-figure subscription contract with a new government customer for new and advanced Gen-2 mission applications. This initial one-year period-of-performance contract expands access to Gen-2 capacity and increases mission value for the customer.

BlackSky’s Gen-2 constellation continues to provide tremendous real-time operational utility to our global customer base with high-cadence, rapid-revisit high resolution imagery and AI-enabled analytics. Share

“BlackSky’s Gen-2 constellation continues to provide tremendous real-time operational utility to our global customer base with high-cadence, rapid-revisit high resolution imagery and AI-enabled analytics,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “This contract opens the opportunity to extend Gen-2 constellation capacity while supporting mission critical customer needs for innovation.”

“As BlackSky successfully integrates additional Gen-3 satellites into our dual constellation framework, Gen-2 remains foundational to our real-time space-based intelligence capabilities, monitoring rapidly unfolding events on Earth and objects on orbit,” said O’Toole.

With this agreement, BlackSky is leveraging our advanced, end-to-end architecture to deliver solutions that meet the customer's readiness and operational priorities.

BlackSky’s vertically integrated satellite manufacturing and AI-driven software architecture delivers secure, flexible access to data via On-Demand and Assured subscription-based services or full sovereign systems. This full-technology stack ensures customers receive real-time insights exactly when and where they need them most.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.