Hard Rock Digital Expands Multi-Year GeoComply Partnership, Deepening Adoption of Its Digital Identity Platform to Drive Growth and Stop Sophisticated Fraud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hard Rock Digital and GeoComply today announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, deepening Hard Rock Bet’s use of GeoComply's digital identity platform across onboarding, fraud prevention, and compliance.

The expanded agreement reflects a long-term commitment to a unified identity infrastructure that continuously assesses trust across the player journey. As fraud becomes more sophisticated and increasingly AI-driven, GeoComply combines machine learning with real-world signal intelligence to detect threats in real time. At the core of this platform is IDComply, which integrates KYC data with deep device intelligence, precise location signals (down to 5m), and real-time behavioural analytics to deliver continuous identity verification.

"Hard Rock Bet players expect a world-class experience from the moment they engage with us," said Mike Primeaux, Hard Rock Digital Executive Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer. "By integrating identity verification, KYC, fraud signals, and geolocation compliance into a single platform, we have created a more seamless experience for our players."

"In today's environment, operators are recognizing that fragmented identity and location intelligence solutions create both risk and friction," said Kip Levin, CEO of GeoComply. "Hard Rock Bet figured out early that security and growth move together. By bringing together geolocation, fraud, and digital identity in a single platform, operators can detect emerging threats faster and make more accurate decisions at scale."

About GeoComply GeoComply's unique digital identity platform is purpose-built to shut down spoofing. Its "where"-based trust engine fuses high-integrity location intelligence, device intelligence, behavioural analysis, and KYC data to stop sophisticated fraud that other platforms don't even know about, while helping businesses verify legitimate users fast. Forged in the world's toughest regulatory environments, GeoComply's data vantage point spans 14+ years in compliance, fraud, and identity. Its active network of 200+ million device installs worldwide fuels its AI/ML models, with 2.5+ billion monthly incoming insights across Financial Services, FinTech, Media & Entertainment, iGaming, and more.

About Hard Rock Digital Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting and the primary vendor to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for sports betting. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

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