AI Med Consult and MedShark Digital Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Practices Capture More Patients and Accelerate Growth

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI Med Consult, a leading AI-powered patient engagement platform for medical and aesthetic practices, today announced a strategic partnership with MedShark Digital, a performance-driven healthcare digital marketing agency specializing in growth strategies for practices nationwide.

The partnership brings together AI-powered patient communication technology with high-performing digital marketing execution to help practices generate more qualified leads. Share

The partnership brings together AI-powered patient communication technology with high-performing digital marketing execution to help practices generate more qualified leads, improve conversion rates, streamline front desk operations, and create a stronger patient acquisition engine.

By combining MedShark Digital’s expertise in paid media, digital strategy, Local SEO, and growth campaigns with AI Med Consult’s intelligent patient engagement tools, the collaboration is designed to help practices respond faster, reduce missed opportunities, and maximize the value of every marketing dollar.

“We’re excited to partner with a brand as respected and experienced as MedShark Digital,” said Ben Stover, Chief Commercial Officer, AI Med Consult. “When effective digital marketing strategy meets AI-powered patient engagement, practices capture more qualified patients with less effort. It’s a recipe that perfectly aligns to our goals, and our customers.”

Healthcare and aesthetic practices often invest heavily in marketing but lose revenue through missed calls, delayed responses, inconsistent follow-up, and inefficient intake systems. This partnership addresses that gap by connecting patient acquisition with real-time engagement and conversion tools that support growth at every stage of the patient journey.

“This partnership reflects the future of practice growth,” said Bill Fukui, Senior Vice President of Business Development, MedShark Digital. “Practices need more than traffic. They need systems that convert interest into booked patients and long-term loyalty. By combining marketing expertise with intelligent engagement technology, we’re helping make that possible.”

Together, AI Med Consult and MedShark Digital will also collaborate on educational initiatives, co-branded thought leadership, live speaking engagements, and strategic content focused on helping modern practices grow smarter and operate more efficiently.

About AI Med Consult

AI Med Consult is a healthcare technology platform that helps medical and aesthetic practices improve patient communication, operational efficiency, and growth through AI-powered tools. Its solutions streamline workflows, enhance patient responsiveness, and help practices capture more opportunities while delivering a better patient experience. Learn more at aimedconsult.com.

About MedShark Digital

MedShark Digital is a healthcare-focused marketing agency that helps practices grow through strategic branding, lead generation, advertising, and digital growth systems. The company partners with healthcare providers to deliver measurable marketing performance and scalable business growth. Learn more at www.medsharkdigital.com.