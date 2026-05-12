Fruitvale municipal workers reach tentative agreement

FRUITVALE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The union representing municipal workers in Fruitvale, CUPE 2087, and the Village of Fruitvale have reached a tentative agreement, preventing any job action.

“We want to thank our community for the incredible support we’ve seen throughout this process,” says Kevin Pii, a Fruitvale worker and vice-president of CUPE 2087. “This has been a challenging round of negotiations, but we’re focused on moving forward. Our members are proud to provide the services residents and businesses rely on every day, and we look forward to continuing that work.”

The union will be holding a ratification vote May 13, and details of the tentative agreement will not be released until it has been ratified.

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