Etech and CallMiner Partner to Deliver End-to-End Conversation Intelligence and Professional Services at Scale

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etech Global Services, a leading enterprise contact center outsourcing provider, has selected CallMiner, the global leader in customer experience (CX) automation powered by deep conversation intelligence, as its primary partner for artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.

The agreement enables Etech to consolidate its technology stack and integrate CallMiner’s advanced analytics and AI-driven automation directly into its own platform, delivering new levels of insight into performance and operational efficiency for Etech customers.

In an era defined by shifting customer expectations and the rise of AI, organizations face growing pressure to innovate at speed while doing more with less. According to the 2025 CallMiner CX Landscape Report, 96% of organizations say AI will help them optimize CX strategy under financial strain, up from 91% in 2024. AI-powered analytics equip leaders with the insights they need to make faster, smarter decisions, improve performance, reduce costs, and strengthen customer loyalty.

By combining CallMiner’s industry-leading intelligence with Etech’s professional services model and real-time coaching and automated QA platform – Qeval – joint customers can improve agent performance, enhance customer experience, and optimize business processes, creating a closed loop from insight to action.

Additionally, as part of this strategic relationship, Etech’s ETSLabs team will be CallMiner Analyst Certified (CMAC) to deliver professional services directly to CallMiner customers. This designation expands CallMiner’s professional services network, adding certified experts who can help scale capacity, enhance customer deployments, and accelerate ROI.

Etech’s ETSLabs will provide certified CallMiner professional services, including:

Accelerator engagements for rapid platform optimization and training

for rapid platform optimization and training Automated Quality Assurance (AQA) to support transitions from manual QA to full automation with 100% interaction coverage

to support transitions from manual QA to full automation with 100% interaction coverage Health Assessments that identify optimization opportunities within CallMiner deployments

that identify optimization opportunities within CallMiner deployments Managed Analytics Services (MAS) for providing ongoing analyst support

for providing ongoing analyst support Custom scoped projects tailored to unique customer goals and use cases

“We've spent over a decade building one of the most technically capable contact center operations in the industry, with 4,000 people, a dedicated AI lab, and a team that's delivered measurable outcomes for some of the most demanding brands in the market. CallMiner was one of the only platforms that met our standard,” said Jim Iyoob, President, ETSLabs and CRO Etech Global Services. “But what makes this partnership different isn't the technology alone. It's that our ETSLabs team is now CallMiner certified to deliver professional services directly to their customers. That means faster deployments, deeper optimization, and real ROI, not from a vendor, but from operators who've actually run contact centers. That's a combination this industry hasn't seen before.”

Looking ahead, the partnership will extend into virtual AI agent offerings through CallMiner OmniAgent, helping joint clients identify, implement, and continuously improve automation initiatives at scale.

“We’re excited about our new partnership with Etech, both as a technology and a professional services partner. Their deep industry expertise and commitment to measurable outcomes align perfectly with CallMiner’s mission to help organizations uncover and act on customer insights in meaningful ways,” said Jeff Gallino, CEO and founder, CallMiner. “Also, with ETSLabs’ certified analysts augmenting our services team, we can make it even easier for customers to get value out of the platform, whether that’s uncovering trends, improving agent performance, or automating processes and interactions. Together, we’re delivering intelligence that drives action.”

Learn more about how Etech and CallMiner work together in the CallMiner App Marketplace.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in customer experience (CX) automation, powered by deep conversation intelligence. Leveraging AI agents and human expertise, CallMiner delivers smarter, more efficient interactions that transform CX and reduce operational costs. Advanced AI and industry-leading analytics turn every conversation into actionable intelligence, driving process optimization, performance gains, customer engagement, and enterprise-wide automation. CallMiner is trusted to improve CX for leading brands across technology, media and telecom, retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel & hospitality. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Etech Global Services

Etech Global Services is a certified MBE owned business that manages more than 200 million customer interactions annually across nine contact centers in three countries. We’ve handled the complexity of healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and technology verticals. Our platform translates what actually works in the field into deployable AI that moves real business metrics. We know the obstacles because we’ve managed them at enterprise scale.

About ETSLabs

ETSLabs by Etech Global Services analyzes over 2 billion customer interactions annually, delivering AI-driven insights that improve quality, performance, and customer experience. Built from decades of operational expertise, ETSLabs transforms what works in real contact center environments into deployable AI that drives measurable business results. Learn more at https://etslabs.ai/.