Glooko and mylife Diabetes Care Expand Diabetes Data Management Partnership

GOTHENBURG, Sweden & BURGDORF, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glooko, Inc. and mylife Diabetes Care today announced an agreement to further expand their partnership, under which Glooko will serve as mylife Diabetes Care’s primary data management platform for mylife products.

"We’re proud that mylife Diabetes Care has selected Glooko as its preferred data management partner. We’re excited to build on our strong partnership and support a smoother, more connected experience for mylife users and their healthcare teams." Share

This next step builds on the strong, well-established collaboration between the two companies, ensuring continuity in the way healthcare professionals and patients access data from mylife products, including mylife Loop, an automated insulin delivery (AID) solution powered by mylife CamAPS FX from CamDiab. It also strengthens the shared commitment of both companies to supporting day-to-day clinical practice and improving outcomes.

“Diabetes care is increasingly connected, and data management is one of the most important layers in helping people with diabetes and care teams make sense of information across devices and therapies,” said Mike Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Glooko. “We’re proud that mylife Diabetes Care has selected Glooko as its preferred data management partner. We’re excited to build on our strong partnership and support a smoother, more connected experience for mylife users and their healthcare teams.”

“As a leader in innovative AID solutions, we are committed to turning complex therapy into seamless, empowering experiences for people living with diabetes and the healthcare professionals who support them,” said Sébastien Delarive, Chief Executive Officer of mylife Diabetes Care. “As AID and connected therapy models continue to grow, accessible and shareable diabetes data is increasingly important for everyday care.”

As part of the agreement, mylife will further strengthen its digital ecosystem by leveraging Glooko as its primary data management platform, which is already present in most clinics, making access to their data more readily available. People using mylife’s products who are not yet connected to Glooko are encouraged to consult their healthcare professional or contact Glooko for support and onboarding information.

About Glooko

Glooko is a global digital health company focused on helping clinicians address the growing challenges of glycemic safety and diabetes management across the care continuum. Glooko is uniquely positioned to be the enterprise partner of choice for healthcare providers seeking to reduce glycemic risk, improve safety, and support overburdened clinical teams with coordinated expertise across both outpatient and inpatient care settings.

About mylife Diabetes Care

mylife Diabetes Care is a global diabetes care company based in Switzerland, dedicated to improving the lives of people living with diabetes by empowering them to gain more freedom through better control. The company is fully focused on modern automated insulin delivery (AID) solutions designed for people living with diabetes, enabled through close collaboration with healthcare professionals and payers worldwide. For more information, visit www.mylife-diabetescare.com.

Disclaimer

mylife and YpsoPump are registered trademarks of mylife Diabetes Care AG or of its affiliates. CamAPS is a registered trademark of CamDiab Ltd. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.