HomeServices of America Partners With Cotality to Launch BLX Listing Data Platform

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServices of America, a leading provider of homeownership services, today announced a strategic partnership with Cotality – the real estate data and analytics firm formerly known as CoreLogic – to develop and launch BLX, a new listing data interface designed to modernize how real estate content is entered, managed, and distributed across the industry.

The initiative addresses a longstanding structural challenge in residential real estate: fragmented listing data entry across multiple MLS systems, and the resulting inefficiencies in how information is maintained, updated, and shared.

HomeServices of America currently operates across more than 250 MLS relationships nationwide, where listing content is typically entered into local systems before being redistributed. BLX will invert that model, establishing a controlled, brokerage-level environment for listing entry while preserving MLSs as a foundational component of the broader ecosystem.

At the operational level, that means a single point of entry for HomeServices brokerages – allowing agents and administrative teams to input property data once and distribute it across MLSs, consumer platforms, and other approved destinations. The platform is designed to improve consistency, reduce duplication, and strengthen data integrity, while maintaining full compliance with MLS rules and standards.

“Control and stewardship of listing data is becoming increasingly important in today’s market,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of HomeServices of America. “BLX allows us to modernize how that data is entered and distributed, improve consistency and quality, and give agents and clients greater clarity and flexibility. Importantly, this is not about bypassing MLSs…it’s about improving the way data moves through the system while strengthening its integrity at the source.”

The BLX platform is furthermore intended to integrate with existing workflows, allowing agents to continue entering listing data in a familiar way, with minimal disruption or additional training required.

From a data and infrastructure standpoint, the initiative also reflects the capabilities of Cotality, which is a leading provider of property data, analytics, and technology solutions used across the residential real estate industry. Formerly known as CoreLogic, the company rebranded in 2025 as Cotality to reflect its expanded focus on delivering integrated data solutions across the property lifecycle.

"We are honored to partner with HomeServices of America to bring the transformative Cotality Broker Listing ExchangeTM solution to their world-class network,” said Pat Dodd, CEO of Cotality. “This collaboration is about more than technology; it is about empowering agents and simplifying the listing process at its source. Together, we’re creating a more transparent experience that benefits the entire real estate ecosystem, from our MLS partners to the home buyers and sellers who rely on the expertise of their agents."

Beyond operational efficiency, BLX is expected to enable more real-time insights into pricing trends, market dynamics, and listing performance, providing agents and clients with enhanced decision-making tools.

“Our MLS partners remain central to how the industry functions, and that will not change,” said Lacey Conway, SVP of HomeServices of America. “BLX is about streamlining the entry and flow of listing data so it is more consistent and more usable across platforms. We believe that benefits everyone in the ecosystem – from brokerages and MLSs to agents and ultimately consumers.”

The initial rollout of BLX is expected to begin in the next 3-6 months, with broader expansion planned in coordination with MLS partners nationwide.

ABOUT HOMESERVICES OF AMERICA

HomeServices of America is, through its operating companies, the country's preeminent provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, title, insurance and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. HomeServices’ operating companies offers integrated real estate services, including brokerage services, mortgage originations, title and closing services, property and casualty insurance, home warranties and other homeownership services. Information about HomeServices is available at www.homeservices.com.