Concurrent Supports the Launch of Another Billion-Dollar Firm, TAVO Wealth

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Concurrent”) has partnered with TAVO Wealth (“TAVO”), providing strategic transition guidance and support as the team launched its independent practice. TAVO manages $1.2 billion in client assets and serves families across the country with sophisticated, customized financial and legacy planning. The partnership propels Concurrent to over $20 billion in AUM.

Previously affiliated with Raymond James & Associates, seasoned advisors David Ahlquist, John O’Shea, Nick Troiano and Steve VanNostrand launched TAVO as an independent firm to enhance how they serve clients while maintaining full control of their business. Through their partnership with Concurrent, the team gains access to institutional-caliber resources across operations, technology, compliance, and investment solutions, while retaining ownership and flexibility in how they grow.

The team noted that their custodial relationship with Fidelity Institutional Wealth Management Services will improve their ability to serve clients and expand capabilities across the platform. Additionally, operating as a fully integrated firm allows them to deliver a more cohesive client experience, with seamless collaboration across relationships. These capabilities, paired with Concurrent’s high-touch and intentionally structured support model, were key factors in their decision.

“The single most important factor for us has always been alignment of values. I believe that when firms prioritize a healthy, genuine internal culture, clients reap the benefits,” said David Ahlquist, TAVO partner and advisor. “We found that alignment with Concurrent. Combined with the resources and partnership structure they provide, this positions us to deliver an even stronger experience for our clients.”

“Our partnership with the TAVO team is a clear example of what we’re building at Concurrent, bringing together platform and partnership to help exceptional teams take control of their future,” said Joe Mooney, Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Concurrent. “This is not just about a transition, it’s about creating a long-term alignment that supports growth, ownership, and independence.”

“We have a national client base, each with specific needs, goals and financial situations,” added Nick Troiano, TAVO partner and advisor. “With Concurrent as both our platform and capital partner, our team is better positioned to deliver thoughtful, highly personalized financial solutions to each family we serve.”

Since the beginning of 2026, Concurrent has added over $3 billion in AUM through partnerships with 24 independent advisors who have either launched their own firms, joined existing teams within the Concurrent network, or transitioned their practices while preserving brand identity.

About Concurrent

Concurrent Investment Advisors is a leading independent registered investment adviser (RIA) platform providing the capital, consulting services, and compliance support advisors need to build and grow thriving wealth management businesses. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Concurrent partners with independent-minded financial professionals, delivering a full suite of practice management resources, access to an investment platform, comprehensive retirement solutions and innovative, AI-driven technology designed to help advisor entrepreneurs scale efficiently while enhancing the client experience.

Independence, collaboration, and client-first service define Concurrent’s model, enabling advisors to scale as entrepreneurs through flexible models, including minority investments and platform support. Concurrent is backed by Merchant Investment Management.

Learn more at www.poweredbyconcurrent.com.