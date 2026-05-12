KBRA Assigns AA Rating, Stable Outlook to Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority General Revenue Bonds, Series 2026A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels) General Revenue Bonds, Series 2026A consisting of General Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2026A-1 and General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Subseries A-2.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA on outstanding parity General Revenue Bonds, and affirms the long-term rating of AA- on outstanding TBTA Subordinate Revenue Bonds and Subordinate Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.

The Outlook on all obligations is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

TBTA has independent rate-setting authority and a proven record of implementing required toll increases, with rates set to generate operating surpluses that subsidize the MTA’s mass transit system.

TBTA’s bridges and tunnels are essential to the regional transportation network, providing vital links that support economic activity across the nation’s most heavily populated service area.

The consulting engineer reports that TBTA facilities are generally in fair to good condition, with priority repairs being addressed through ongoing maintenance and capital programs.

Credit Challenges

Traffic demand, while historically inelastic, may be negatively impacted by further toll rate increases.

There is no debt service reserve funding requirement, and no additional bonds test for bonds issued to fund TBTA facilities, although TBTA General Revenue Bonds for non-TBTA facilities must meet a 1.40 MADS ABT.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Growth in traffic volumes and implementation of planned toll increases resulting in substantial, and sustained improvement in net revenues and debt service coverage.

For Downgrade

Trend of significant decline in traffic volumes, increased operating expenses, and/or higher than forecast leverage that results in ongoing declines in net revenues and debt service coverage.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodology

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014934