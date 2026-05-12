Klarna's Flexible Payments Are Coming to Google Search and the Gemini App Within Google Pay

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced it will bring its flexible payment options to Google’s Gemini app and Google Search, including AI Mode, via Google Pay in the U.S.

For consumers shopping in the Gemini app or Google Search, checkout no longer means just paying with a credit card, or leaving the conversation to pay. Google Pay users will see a Klarna button at checkout, giving them access to flexible payment options including paying in four interest-free installments and longer-term financing for larger purchases, each underwritten with an affordability check.

“As shopping moves into conversational and AI-driven environments, flexible payments become essential infrastructure for how people buy,” said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “Our partnership with Google brings Klarna directly into these moments of decision, giving consumers more control over how they pay.”

"As agentic commerce scales, how people pay needs to keep pace with how they shop," said Ashish Gupta, VP/GM of Merchant Shopping at Google. "By making Klarna's flexible payment options available at checkout in the Gemini app and Search via Google Pay, we're giving shoppers more flexibility, so they can make more confident, considered purchases with less friction."

The integration is built within Google Pay for checkout on Google surfaces powered by the Universal Commerce Protocol, and follows previously-announced integrations with Google Pay, Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud. Together, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to building open standards for the next generation of AI-powered commerce.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of peer-to-peer payments, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “estimate,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;

Competition and technological developments;

Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;

Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;

Credit risk management and funding availability;

General economic conditions and market volatility; and

Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News