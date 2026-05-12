Avangrid Partners with Clarkson to Advance Grid Research

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced its ongoing research partnership with Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York focused on advancing grid innovation and strengthening electrical system infrastructure. The joint research is focused on three key areas: grid capacity, EV charging, and battery energy storage systems.

“New York’s energy future depends on strong collaboration between utilities, academia, and regulators,” said José Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO. “Our partnership with Clarkson University is one of many critical research partnerships statewide turning advanced research into real world tools that improve grid reliability and provide communities with smarter, more cost-effective energy solutions.”

Led by Dr. Leo Y. Jiang, associate professor and director of the Center for Electric Power System Research at Clarkson University, this portfolio of projects focuses on developing practical, data-driven solutions to support grid planning, electrification, and system resilience. The research is supported by Avangrid alongside the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA).

Avangrid supported research initiatives at Clarkson include:

Grid Capacity Analysis : This project helps Avangrid better understand when and where the electric grid needs upgrades as communities use more electricity. By using real data and improved analysis, the research helps show which grid investments provide the most value, resulting in smarter planning and a more reliable grid.

: This project helps Avangrid better understand when and where the electric grid needs upgrades as communities use more electricity. By using real data and improved analysis, the research helps show which grid investments provide the most value, resulting in smarter planning and a more reliable grid. EV Charging Study : By analyzing real charging behavior, the research provides utilities with more accurate information to support the design, sizing, and planning of charging infrastructure. This enables more efficient grid integration, helps streamline EV charger interconnections, reduce costs, and support faster rollout of charging stations.

: By analyzing real charging behavior, the research provides utilities with more accurate information to support the design, sizing, and planning of charging infrastructure. This enables more efficient grid integration, helps streamline EV charger interconnections, reduce costs, and support faster rollout of charging stations. Battery Energy Storage Systems Analysis: The research looks at all the benefits batteries provide—such as keeping power reliable and easing congestion on the grid. This helps Avangrid make informed decisions about using batteries where they make the most sense, building a flexible grid while managing customer costs.

“The partnership between Clarkson and Avangrid has been instrumental in advancing both research and education at Clarkson University. Through this collaboration, our students gain hands-on experience addressing real-world challenges and developing practical solutions. Engineering practice is fully integrated into Clarkson’s power engineering curriculum, preparing students to lead efforts in grid transition and decarbonization for the 21st-century energy system,” said Leo Jiang, Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Electric Power Systems Research at Clarkson. “These industry partnerships not only accelerate innovation in grid modernization but also equip our students with the skills needed to succeed in tomorrow’s energy workforce. We greatly value and appreciate this partnership.”

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States producing more than 11 GW of power for over 3 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com