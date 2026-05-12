YipitData and Ulta Beauty Partner to Redefine Data-Driven Merchandising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YipitData, a leading provider of alternative data-driven market intelligence for institutional investors, retailers, consumer brands, and enterprises, today announced a partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest specialty beauty retailer. Through this collaboration, Ulta Beauty is using YipitData’s insights to inform merchandising and assortment decisions, support customer loyalty initiatives, and strengthen its understanding of shopper behavior across the broader beauty market.

“YipitData provides visibility into competitive performance and category trends, strengthening our insights and helping us make more informed, data-driven decisions.” Penny Coy, SVP Merchandising Skincare and Haircare at Ulta Beauty Share

YipitData gives retailers a near real-time, outside-in view of the market, revealing category trends, brand and item-level performance, and competitive shifts. With these insights, leading retailers can benchmark results, spot emerging opportunities, and make faster, smarter decisions across merchandising and customer strategy.

“Ulta Beauty continues to set the pace for how retailers respond to evolving consumer preferences,” said James Hart, President at YipitData. “We’re pleased to support their team with a detailed, external perspective on the market, from competitive performance to emerging consumer trends, so they can move quickly and make well-informed decisions.”

“Maintaining a strong understanding of how shoppers engage with the broader beauty landscape is an important part of how we evolve our assortment and support our brand partners,” said Penny Coy, SVP Merchandising Skincare and Haircare at Ulta Beauty. “YipitData provides visibility into competitive performance and category trends, strengthening our insights and helping us make more informed, data-driven decisions.”

About YipitData

YipitData is a leading provider of alternative data-driven marketing intelligence, trusted by over 650 customers including many of the world’s largest institutional investors and Fortune 100 companies. Using alternative data, YipitData provides more timely and granular insights on how companies are performing and customers are behaving. Backed by over $500M in investments from Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Norwest Venture Partners, YipitData’s valuation has exceeded $1B. YipitData transforms billions of alternative data points into actionable intelligence across sectors like software, AI, e-commerce, retail, and payments. For more information, visit www.yipitdata.com.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to approximately 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through a joint venture in Mexico, a franchise in the Middle East, and its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.