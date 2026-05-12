Apex Fintech Solutions Partners with Plaid to Transform Digital Investing Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the infrastructure powering modern investing, today announced a partnership with Plaid, the data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, in which Apex will integrate multiple Plaid products to help brokerage firms enhance their digital capabilities and deliver superior investor experiences.

Plaid and Apex have partnered to streamline the account transfer process for investment platforms, combining Plaid’s secure connectivity and data validation with Apex’s ACATS infrastructure and risk engine. The integrated solution helps reduce transfer errors and delays while improving efficiency for brokerage firms and their customers.

The partnership leverages each company's core strengths: Plaid's expertise in financial data connectivity eliminates the manual data entry errors that plague traditional transfers, while Apex's battle-tested ACATS infrastructure ensures reliable processing and conformity with evolving industry protocols. The result is an investment move solution that's more comprehensive and reliable than either company could deliver independently.

"For too long, account transfers have been a source of frustration for investors and a missed opportunity for firms to grow," said Connor Coughlin, Chief Customer Officer of Apex Fintech Solutions. "Plaid brings world class account connectivity, and we bring proven ACATS infrastructure—together we're delivering something neither of us could build alone. Now firms can offer a transfer experience as modern as the rest of their platform—and focus on building relationships with investors instead of chasing down paperwork."

“Transferring assets between investment accounts is still far too manual, slow and error-prone for investors. By integrating Plaid’s Investments Move with Apex’s clearing infrastructure, we’re delivering a first-of-a-kind end-to-end ACATS solution. The solution can deliver a better transfer experience that gets investors’ assets into their new accounts faster with reduced error rates. We’re excited about what we can continue to build together,” said Adam Yoxtheimer, Head of Partnerships at Plaid.

Key Capabilities of the Apex’s Integrated ACATS Infrastructure

By combining Plaid's capabilities with Apex's ACATS infrastructure, the partnership delivers capabilities that exceed what either solution offers independently:

Automated Account Linking via Plaid: The integration enables investors to securely connect to their existing brokerage accounts and automatically validate account details before transfer submission. This can help eliminate manual data entry errors and helps prevent common rejection triggers before they occur.

The integration enables investors to securely connect to their existing brokerage accounts and automatically validate account details before transfer submission. This can help eliminate manual data entry errors and helps prevent common rejection triggers before they occur. Real-Time Processing and Event-Driven Updates: With Apex’s ACATS solution, rather than waiting hours or days for batch processing, firms receive status updates as soon as changes occur. This real-time visibility allows immediate response to service events requiring attention.

With Apex’s ACATS solution, rather than waiting hours or days for batch processing, firms receive status updates as soon as changes occur. This real-time visibility allows immediate response to service events requiring attention. Simplified Infrastructure: The Apex solution consolidates multiple endpoints into a single API endpoint, eliminating the need for additional licensing, messaging infrastructure, and server maintenance. Firms can reduce their reliance on third-party vendors and lower their total cost of ownership.

The Apex solution consolidates multiple endpoints into a single API endpoint, eliminating the need for additional licensing, messaging infrastructure, and server maintenance. Firms can reduce their reliance on third-party vendors and lower their total cost of ownership. Unified Audit Trail Interface and Operational Visibility: A comprehensive UI allows firms to search all ACATS actions, system events, and chronological status updates in one screen. Clients can resolve errors directly without waiting for custodian intervention, with precise error messaging that pinpoints the exact nature of exceptions.

A comprehensive UI allows firms to search all ACATS actions, system events, and chronological status updates in one screen. Clients can resolve errors directly without waiting for custodian intervention, with precise error messaging that pinpoints the exact nature of exceptions. Day-One Alignment with New Protocols: Apex's solution supports changes to DTCC’s protocols over time, with a fully configured simulator environment that allows developers to test transfers before going live.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.