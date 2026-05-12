Jacobs awarded EPCM contract to deliver second Hut 8 AI data center in Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been awarded a sole‑source engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract by Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT), an energy infrastructure platform, to deliver a second U.S. AI data center campus. The award represents a follow‑on scope to Jacobs’ previously announced EPCM role at Hut 8’s River Bend campus in Louisiana and reflects continued momentum in delivering large-scale AI infrastructure with speed and certainty.

Sole source engineering, procurement and construction management contract expands Jacobs’ high‑performance computing and AI data center portfolio Share

Beacon Point is Hut 8’s second AI data center campus commercialized under its power-first greenfield development model. Located in Nueces County, Texas, the multi‑phase campus is designed to support one gigawatt of total capacity.

Jacobs will apply proven design elements from the River Bend campus to the second project site and deploy its newly released data center digital twin to simulate critical assets, helping to de‑risk commissioning and reduce time to first revenue by accelerating the deployment of AI workloads.

Jacobs Chair and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pragada said: “This follow-on award underscores Hut 8’s confidence in Jacobs’ ability to deliver complex AI Infrastructure with speed, safety and certainty. By combining our EPCM leadership with advanced digital twin technology, we are setting the benchmark for AI infrastructure deployment, optimization and resiliency.”

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot said: "Beacon Point is the second campus we have commercialized under our power-first development model, and the second time we have selected Jacobs as EPCM lead. Repeatable, risk-mitigated execution at this scale requires Tier 1 counterparties who meet our standard for technical rigor and execution certainty. We look forward to extending our work with Jacobs through the delivery of Beacon Point."

Jacobs is advancing design, integrated procurement and construction management to support phased delivery, with initial energization and commissioning targeted for 2027. Hut 8’s interconnection agreement for the full utility capacity of the campus establishes a pathway for the EPCM scope to support potential campus expansion as AI and high-performance computing demand continues to scale.

Jacobs partners with some of the world’s largest technology providers: data centers, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. Jacobs is delivering high-performance computing environments for companies like Nvidia, Start Campus and PsiQuantum. Most recently, Engineering News-Record (ENR) named Jacobs-designed and engineered Intel's Fab 52 its Project of the Year, the highest national recognition by the leading publication in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

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