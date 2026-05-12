Workforce Edge Partners with Southern New Hampshire University to Create New Pathways to Career Advancement for Working Adults

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workforce Edge, an enterprise-wide learning solution that supports organizational talent mobility, retention and development, announced its partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), an accredited institution with more than 3,000 on campus students and over 200,000 online students. SNHU will join Workforce Edge’s network of academic institutions, granting employer partners immediate access to SNHU’s more than 200 online programs, spanning associate, bachelor’s, master’s, certificates, and certifications. Workforce Edge is owned by Strategic Education, Inc.

Since its founding in 1932, SNHU has transformed from a school of accounting and secretarial science into an institution that delivers education at scale through innovative online and campus-based learning. SNHU’s mission is to transform lives by expanding access to education through high-quality, workforce-relevant and meaningful learning experiences. The institution provides student-centric pathways and support designed to meet the individual needs of students, enabling them to reach their academic goals.

Workforce Edge partners with over 80 organizations nationwide to deliver scalable, industry-aligned employee education. With 750+ program offerings, Workforce Edge helps employers build more capable, competitive workforces while enabling working adults to advance their careers through accessible and affordable learning options. Through our education partnerships, Workforce Edge has saved employers up to 24% in learning expenses to upskill their employees.

“Workforce Edge is thrilled to partner with SNHU, an institution that has long focused on expanding access and opportunity for working adults,” said Scott Deming, CEO of Workforce Edge. “SNHU’s addition to the Workforce Edge platform strengthens our ability to help our employer partners build career-relevant accessible pathways to education for their workers. We look forward to working together to further the workforce development goals of employers and the educational aspirations of working students.”

In recent years, SNHU has earned significant recognition, including the 21st Century Distance Learning Award for Excellence in Online Technology by The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) and being named among U.S. News & World Report’s “Most Innovative Universities in the North” as recently as 2025.

Through Workforce Edge, employees at partner organizations – as well as future partners – will have access to SNHU programs spanning a wide range of subject areas, including business, computer science, data analytics, English, finance, healthcare administration, marketing and more. Employees will also have access to seven unique skills certifications including Artificial Intelligence, Everyday Influence, and Human-Centered Design Thinking.

About Workforce Edge

Workforce Edge partners with employers to develop employees with in-demand skills, boost retention, and unlock internal advancement at scale. By providing a student-first experience that connects employees to education benefits, stackable learning options, flexible delivery formats, and employer-designated career pathways, Workforce Edge aligns talent development with business strategy, helping organizations drive both economic mobility for their workforce and long-term value for the business.

Created by Strategic Education, Inc. to meet the changing needs of the learning and development market, Workforce Edge combines smart technology, consultative support, and career-relevant learning that delivers measurable workforce impact. For more information, visit https://workforceedge.com/.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.