BitGo Launches Institutional Staking and Expanded Custody Support for Hyperliquid (HYPE)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced the launch of institutional-grade custody, self-custody, and staking support for Hyperliquid (HYPE) through its subsidiaries. The integration enables hedge funds, asset managers, trading firms, and treasury teams to securely access the Hyperliquid ecosystem within BitGo’s regulated and insured custody framework.

Hyperliquid has rapidly emerged as a leading onchain venue for high-performance perpetual trading and digital asset liquidity. As institutional interest grows, firms require infrastructure that meets regulatory standards, enforces governance controls, and supports scalable capital deployment – a foundation that BitGo provides.

Through BitGo’s platform, institutional clients can custody HYPE in regulated cold storage with segregated accounts, and offline key management. Clients may also deploy policy-controlled self-custody wallets with configurable approval workflows, whitelists, and transaction limits, ensuring internal governance standards are enforced before any transaction is executed.

In addition to expanded custody support, BitGo enables integrated HYPE staking with validator support, automated reward tracking, and reporting designed for institutional accounting and treasury oversight. This allows clients to participate in network economics while maintaining operational discipline and audit readiness.

“Hyperliquid is attracting meaningful institutional attention as onchain market infrastructure continues to mature,” said Chen Fang, Chief Revenue Officer at BitGo. “Our role is to provide the secure and regulated infrastructure that institutions require to participate with confidence. By extending custody and staking support to HYPE, we are ensuring clients can access this ecosystem without compromising governance or capital protection.”

BitGo’s infrastructure supports a broad range of institutional digital asset operations, including custody, staking, trading connectivity, treasury management, and liquidity access across electronic and OTC markets. All cold storage services are delivered within BitGo’s secured qualified custody framework, providing institutional-grade protection that distinguishes BitGo within the digital asset infrastructure landscape.

As institutional participation in digital asset markets accelerates, BitGo remains focused on delivering secure, scalable infrastructure that enables responsible capital allocation across emerging ecosystems.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.