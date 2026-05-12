Nikkiso Signs Agreement With Maran Tankers Management to Provide Aftermarket Service Support

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has announced today that it has signed a long-term service agreement with oil tanker shipping firm Maran Tankers Management Inc.

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group signs long-term service agreement with Maran Tankers to deliver comprehensive global aftermarket support. Share

Under the five-year agreement, Nikkiso CE&IG will deliver comprehensive global aftermarket support for Maran Tankers’ high pressure pumps, including scheduled cold end valve repairs at defined intervals. To guarantee minimal turnaround time, Nikkiso CE&IG will maintain critical inventory across its Marine Hubs worldwide, enabling cold ends to be received by vessels within days rather than the industry’s average of months. Nikkiso CE&IG will also provide technical guidance to Maran Tankers and carry out extended overhauls during scheduled dry-docking periods.

Sean Fanniff, President of Nikkiso CE&IG’s Cryogenic Services Business Unit, said: “With Marine Hubs across Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the US, and China, we can provide our clients with a coordinated global approach and seamless port-to-port servicing.

“Maran Tankers is a leading operator in the tanker industry, and this agreement is another step in our growth in the marine market. We are looking forward to working together for years to come in support of Maran Tankers’ fleet.”

The agreement follows the signing of a strategic service partnership with Exion Asia Pte Ltd as Nikkiso CE&IG continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the marine market.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

The Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment, solutions and services around the world, meeting the changing market demand for lower-carbon energy and industrial gases with innovative products and collaborative solutions. We fuel the future of the energy, transportation, marine, aerospace and industrial gas markets.

The Group is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

To learn more about Nikkiso CE&IG visit NikkisoCEIG.com.