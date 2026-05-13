Federal Pacific Awarded Bloom Energy Contract Supporting AI Data Center Infrastructure

BRISTOL, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Federal Pacific today announced a large contract award from Bloom Energy to supply medium-voltage switchgear and engineering services supporting a large-scale AI data center project. Federal Pacific is one of America's largest manufacturers of medium-voltage switchgear and power distribution equipment.

The multi-phase project represents the largest single order in Federal Pacific’s history. Share

The multi-phase project represents the largest single order in Federal Pacific's history and further expands the company's role in supporting mission-critical infrastructure across utility, industrial, and data center markets. Equipment for the project will be engineered and manufactured at Federal Pacific's headquarters and production facilities in Bristol, Virginia.

The award reflects continued investment in Federal Pacific's manufacturing capacity, technical resources, and engineering capabilities as demand for domestically produced, large-scale electrical infrastructure across North America grows.

"Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in our facilities, manufacturing operations, and engineering capabilities to support customers operating in some of the most technically rigorous environments in the country," said Howard Broadfoot, President of Federal Pacific. "This project reflects the strength of our team, the quality of our products, and the trust customers place in our ability to deliver reliable infrastructure solutions built in the United States."

About Federal Pacific

Federal Pacific is one of America's largest privately held manufacturers of medium-voltage switchgear and power distribution equipment. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company engineers and manufactures electrical infrastructure solutions for utility, industrial, data center, and critical infrastructure applications across North America. Federal Pacific's manufacturing footprint includes facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, supported by advanced engineering, fabrication, and production capabilities. For more information, visit www.FederalPacific.com.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company’s solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onside electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit www.BloomEnergy.com.