From DTC to Luxury Retail: Caldera + Lab Enters Nordstrom

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caldera + Lab, the premium men’s skincare brand, today announced its strategic retail expansion with Nordstrom. The move marks a significant milestone for the brand as its first national in-store presence. Founded in 2019, Caldera + Lab is one of the fastest-growing DTC businesses in the men's category.

With the launch in Nordstrom stores and online, Caldera + Lab is translating its direct-to-consumer success into a physical retail presence, introducing the brand’s suite of innovative skincare products to Nordstrom’s nationwide customer base. Caldera + Lab will offer curated sets of The Regimen, The Regimen Rich and The Hair Care System, alongside their full product line. The brand's streamlined regimens help customers easily navigate and build their routine.

Founded by entrepreneur Jared Pobre, Caldera + Lab was created to address a long-standing gap in the market: cutting-edge innovation and premium quality specifically formulated for the needs of men's skin. Men's skincare has long been absent of breakthrough innovation, a category where historically formulas are developed for women and repurposed for men. Caldera + Lab takes a different approach, formulating specifically for the dermatological profile of men’s skin, backed by years of clinical research and testing.

The launch with Nordstrom indicates the beginning of a broader omnichannel strategy for Caldera + Lab, as the company continues to scale its presence and introduce new product innovations. Over the past six years, Caldera + Lab has built a rapidly growing and profitable direct-to-consumer business fueled by strong product performance and engaging content and education, positioning skincare as a performance and wellness tool for men. Nordstrom emerged as a natural first omnichannel retail partner given the companies’ shared commitment to innovation and brand storytelling, elevated experience, and a customer base that overlaps seamlessly.

In September 2025, Caldera + Lab expanded its portfolio with the launch of The Great, an anti-aging face serum, and The Hydro Layer, a lightweight anti-aging moisturizer. Powered by patent-pending exosomes engineered for men's skin, peptide growth factors, and vitamin C, the additions are a prime example of Caldera + Lab's science-backed and clinical approach to product development. Like all Caldera + Lab products, they are dermatologically tested and backed by third-party clinical and user trials for proven, visible results on real men.

“From day one, Caldera + Lab was built to redefine what men’s skincare should be,” said Jared Pobre, Caldera + Lab Founder and CEO. “Launching with Nordstrom allows us to meet customers where they are and interact with them in real life, combining the top-tier education and service of Nordstrom with the performance and quality that has defined our brand from the beginning.”

The retail debut reflects a broader shift in men’s self-care, driven by a rising interest in skincare and wellness. More than half of U.S. men now use facial skincare products, up from just 31% two years prior. Over 40% of men aged 18-34 are purchasing premium moisturizers, signaling a shift toward products that are effective, science-backed, and easy to integrate into their daily routines.*

While Caldera + Lab continues to scale its DTC business, expanding into physical retail with Nordstrom, one of the country’s leading destinations for premium beauty, introduces a new opportunity for discovery, education, and hands-on product experience, an important factor as more men invest in skincare.

In addition to its physical presence, Caldera + Lab is now available online at nordstrom.com. For more information, visit calderalab.com and on Instagram @calderalab.

About Caldera + Lab

Caldera + Lab, founded in 2019, is a pioneering leader in science-backed skincare designed specifically for men. The brand offers high-performance, clinically proven products rooted in cutting-edge biotech and proprietary ingredient innovation to enhance skin health. Grounded in the belief that self-care is a vital pillar of overall wellbeing—alongside fitness and nutrition—Caldera + Lab supports men in optimizing their health span and daily routines. Sustainability, scientific integrity, and social impact are central to the company’s mission, guiding every aspect of its operations. The ultimate goal: to leave both customers and the planet better than they were found.

*Trilogy Laboratories