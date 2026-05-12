Northern Re Expands Use of Ultrassure for Contract Workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultrassure Inc. (“Ultrassure”) today announced that Northern Reinsurance (“Northern Re”) has expanded its use of Ultrassure’s platform from an initial pilot to production deployment for contract workflows across its reinsurance operations.

“Ultrassure demonstrated value in live workflows, responded quickly to feedback, and continued to improve in areas that mattered to our team,” said Peter McKelvy, Co-Founder of Northern Re. Share

The expansion follows a period of evaluation and workflow testing by Northern Re’s team. During the pilot, Northern Re and Ultrassure worked together to refine the platform’s fit for day-to-day contract work, with a focus on usability, responsiveness to feedback, and operational readiness. The production rollout reflects Northern Re’s decision to move the platform into active use after testing it in live workflows and assessing how it could support contract operations with greater consistency, efficiency, and control.

Throughout the pilot, the companies worked closely to identify practical improvements to core workflows and ensure the platform aligned with the needs of a production environment. That process included feedback on how teams interact with complex contract materials, how quickly workflow changes could be incorporated, and how the platform performed in the context of ongoing operational demands.

“We take a measured approach to production technology decisions,” said Peter McKelvy, Co-Founder of Northern Re. “Ultrassure demonstrated value in live workflows, responded quickly to feedback, and continued to improve in areas that mattered to our team. Expanding into production supports our efforts to handle contract work with greater speed and consistency.”

“We are proud to expand our work with Northern Re,” said Matti Parnanen, Founder and CEO of Ultrassure. “Northern Re brought thoughtful feedback and a high standard throughout the pilot, and that collaboration helped us strengthen important workflows in the platform. We are pleased to support their team in production and to keep building software that fits the realities of insurance contract work.”

The move from pilot to production comes as insurance and reinsurance teams look for practical ways to manage complex document workflows without adding unnecessary operational burden. Contract teams increasingly need systems that can work with unstructured source materials, adapt quickly to user feedback, and support review processes in ways that hold up in production environments.

About Northern Re

Founded by Anthony and Peter McKelvy, Northern Re is a specialty reinsurance group headquartered in New York with offices in the Cayman Islands, supporting cedents across NAIC and Solvency II regulatory regimes. The company focuses on casualty and other low-severity classes of business, providing structured solutions and whole account quota share arrangements backed by institutional capital and cash-collateralized security.

About Ultrassure

Ultrassure is an AI contract intelligence platform purpose-built for insurers, MGAs, brokers, and reinsurers. The platform transforms complex policies, treaties, binders, endorsements, brokerage documents, and related materials into structured, searchable, evidence-linked intelligence, helping teams review, compare, analyze, negotiate, and audit insurance contracts with greater speed, consistency, and control. Ultrassure is headquartered in Toronto.