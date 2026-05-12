Orbweaver Acquires Budde Marketing to Expand End-to-End Data Intelligence and Supply Chain Orchestration Capabilities for the Electronics Supply Chain

BETHLEHEM, Pa. & BURR RIDGE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbweaver, LLC, a leading provider of data integration, quoting, and sales automation solutions for the electronics industry, today announced the acquisition of Budde Marketing Systems, Inc., an established leader in point-of-sale (POS) data management and channel performance analytics. This strategic combination brings together Orbweaver’s real-time supply chain, product catalog and sales orchestration data connectivity platform, with Budde Marketing’s decades of expertise in point of sales data and channel intelligence. Together they will deliver a more comprehensive, end-to-end intelligence and orchestration platform purpose built specifically for electronic component manufacturers and distributors.

"This acquisition represents a natural extension of our mission to simplify and modernize how the electronic industry ecosystem connects [...] in pursuit of a more efficient and resilient supply chain." Share

Founded in 2012, Orbweaver provides an enterprise-grade platform that integrates trading partners, unifies mission critical data sources, syndicates product data and streamlines quoting and order processes across the electronics supply chain. Budde Marketing, founded in 1996, is the industry standard for managing and analyzing POS and channel performance intelligence for manufacturers across the electronics, electrical, and industrial markets, with a focus on data quality, consistency, and actionable insights. Together, the combined organization offers customers enhanced visibility across their entire data lifecycle—from raw channel data acquisition and normalization to real-time supply chain orchestration, RFQ and sales automation, analytics, and execution.

“This acquisition represents a natural extension of our mission to simplify and modernize how the electronic industry ecosystem connects, transacts and collaborates together in pursuit of a more efficient and resilient supply chain,” said T. Christopher Ciesielka, CEO & Co-founder, Orbweaver. “Combining our businesses marks a defining moment in the electronics industry, where this business combination is stepping up in a meaningful way to resolve the challenges experienced by distributors and suppliers, as well as provide valuable business insights to make better decisions.”

“Budde Marketing has always believed that clean, high-quality data is the foundation for meaningful business insights,” said Michael Budde, Jr, President, Budde Marketing. “By marrying our existing services, experience and knowledge with the automation and real-time capabilities of the Orbweaver DataHub platform, we will be able to build the features and benefits our customers have been requesting, and including capabilities I view as critical to the electronics industry, such as real time reporting."

By combining Orbweaver’s automation and integration capabilities with Budde Marketing’s deep expertise in POS reporting and channel analytics, customers will benefit from a unified platform that reduces manual processes, improves data accuracy, and enables faster, more informed decision-making. Budde Marketing’s long-standing relationships and experience processing POS data for a broad base of manufacturer clients further strengthens Orbweaver’s ability to serve the evolving needs of the global electronics supply chain.

The transaction was supported by Sundance Growth, whose investment underscores confidence in the combined company’s performance, growth strategy and market opportunity.

“Partnering with Orbweaver for some time now, the Sundance team has observed a huge opportunity to accelerate adoption of innovative technology in the electronics industry, particularly in the area of API integration and use of artificial intelligence, and we are pleased to participate in the process of bringing these two forward thinking companies together,” said Christian Stewart, Founder and Managing Partner for Sundance Growth. “It is exciting to reflect upon what these companies will be able to accomplish in partnership."

Michael Budde, Jr and the Budde Marketing team will be joining Orbweaver to leverage Orbweaver’s powerful technology platform, incorporate AI, accelerate innovation and expand service offerings, while capitalizing on Budde Marketing’s experience and expertise. Customers of both organizations can expect continuity of service, along with new capabilities that enhance data visibility, automation, and performance across their businesses.

About Orbweaver, LLC

Orbweaver is a leading provider of data integration and automation solutions, empowering supply chains in the electronics industry to connect, streamline, and automate critical business processes. Through robust API integrations and real-time data normalization, Orbweaver helps organizations unlock efficiency, improve customer responsiveness, and accelerate growth. Learn more at www.orbweaver.com.

About Budde Marketing Systems, Inc.

Budde Marketing Systems is a leader in POS data management and channel analytics, delivering data collection, cleansing, reporting, and performance insights to manufacturers across the electronics and industrial sectors since 1996. Learn more at buddemarketing.com.

About Sundance Growth

Founded by Christian Stewart, a former Accel-KKR investor, Sundance Growth is a growth equity firm focused on investing growth capital into mission-critical, B2B SaaS companies. The firm raised a $125 million debut fund in 2025, backed by leading institutional investors. Sundance provides founders with flexible capital and hands-on support to help companies grow and scale organically and through strategic M&A. The firm partners closely with management teams to accelerate go-to-market execution, product expansion, and operational excellence. Visit www.sundancegrowth.com to learn more.

To learn more about Orbweaver and Budde Marketing, please visit our current websites:

https://www.orbweaver.com/

https://buddemarketing.com/