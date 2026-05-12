ChemicalSafety and CAS Announce Strategic Integration to Embed Scientific Chemical Data into EHS Procurement Workflows

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChemicalSafety (Chemical Safety Software), a leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), today announced a strategic collaboration with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society and the world's foremost authority on scientific information. The integration embeds CAS structured content directly into ChemicalSafety's EMS (Environmental Management Systems), transforming how organizations identify, procure, and manage chemicals safely.

Through this integration, EMS users can now retrieve complete product data using a CAS Registry Number®, auto-populate purchase requests with verified supplier and product information, and access Safety Data Sheets automatically - all without leaving the EMS platform.

"This collaboration represents a significant advancement for organizations that need to act quickly and accurately when managing chemical procurement," said [George Kardiakidis, COO, ChemicalSafety]. "By embedding unmatched scientific data from CAS directly into EMS workflows, we are eliminating manual data entry, reducing the risk of errors, and giving procurement and EHS teams the intelligence they need at exactly the right moment."

For more information please visit https://chemicalsafety.com/cas-integration/

About ChemicalSafety

ChemicalSafety provides comprehensive EHS and chemical safety software solutions designed to help organizations manage chemical inventories, safety data, regulatory compliance, and procurement workflows.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise.