Ouster Brings REV8 Native Color Lidar to the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Platform for Autonomous Vehicle Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, announced today its new Rev8 OS family of digital lidar sensors are qualified to run on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform for accelerating development and deployment of level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Rev8 Sensor Compatibility with NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion

As a vendor within the open NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem, Ouster’s Rev8 OS have met the requirements of DRIVE Hyperion’s sensor qualification process. Ouster pairs hardware readiness with full-stack software compatibility, featuring optimized plugins for its entire sensor portfolio within the NVIDIA DriveWorks SDK. By bridging these layers, Ouster’s high-density point clouds can be ingested directly into NVIDIA’s hardware-accelerated software stack, providing automotive developers a streamlined path from initial development to full-scale deployment.

Longer-Range, Native Color Sensors for High-Speed Autonomy

Ouster’s new Rev8 OS sensors represent a dramatic leap in performance for autonomous transportation. Featuring the world’s first native color lidar, Rev8 provides the high-quality data necessary to both train next-generation world models and enable safer autonomous navigation at scale. Rev8 also introduced the flagship OS1 Max, a sensor purpose-built for high-speed autonomy that delivers 256 channels of high-definition sensing up to 500 meters in all directions and is capable of resolving the smallest objects at long range. The Rev8 family is auto-grade, cybersecure, and designed for functional safety.

A More Efficient Approach to Ground Truth Data Collection

Modern ADAS systems are trained with a combination of simulated and labeled data. Ouster’s Rev8 native color lidar makes this process faster and more affordable by delivering inherently fused color and depth data. This allows developers to access automated annotation pipelines that label data with higher precision and less manual effort, significantly reducing the time and cost of training autonomous systems.

Ouster’s work with NVIDIA DRIVE centers on providing the high-performance sensing required for the next generation of autonomous vehicles,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “With Rev8 compatibility on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform, automotive customers around the world can benefit from superior range and resolution, along with the world’s first native color lidar, to enhance safety and performance in the real world.”

Learn more about the new Rev8 OS family here or download Ouster’s NVIDIA DriveWorks plugins here.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “allow,” “developing,” “should,” “can,” “could,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of Ouster’s digital lidar, the demand for and the scalability of Ouster’s product offerings, Ouster’s strategy and competitive position, anticipated performance, benefits to and expectations around customer adoption and application of our products, all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, Ouster’s ability to anticipate market demand for its products and offerings; product quality and liability risks; the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; risks related to the adoption of Ouster’s products, inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards; and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.