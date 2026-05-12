Securus Technologies Adds Atlas and CareerSafe Certifications to Secure Jail Tablets

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a time when county facilities face increasing pressure to deliver stronger outcomes with limited staff and resources, sheriffs and jail administrators need practical ways to expand reentry programming without adding to operational demands. At the American Jail Association (AJA) Conference & Jail Expo, Securus Technologies is introducing two new tablet-based offerings, Atlas by The Change Companies and CareerSafe OSHA 10-Hour General Industry and Construction safety training, designed to help incarcerated individuals build job-ready skills and earn employer-recognized credentials before release, without requiring additional officer time.

Conference attendees can test both tools on the Securus corrections-grade tablet platform at the AJA Conference & Jail Expo, May 16-20 in Milwaukee.

Self-Guided Reentry Programming That Runs Without Staff

For facilities operating with lean staffing, Atlas Interactive Journaling fills a critical gap by allowing learners to complete structured reentry programming independently, without requiring a facilitator in the room. Integrated within Edovo’s 35,000+ hours of content on the Securus tablet, Atlas connects guided reflection with a comprehensive video and podcast library in a single, unified experience on a secure platform that facilities already use. Staff have access to progress summaries and engagement reports, along with “red flag” indicators for early risk detection.

Early results from the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) demonstrate strong engagement and measurable impact. Thousands of participants actively used Atlas to support self-reflection, skill-building, and progress toward treatment goals, with more than 4,000 individuals engaging across nearly 100 journaling topics, logging 5,780 hours over 18,240 sessions. Atlas combines The Change Companies’ Interactive Journaling® methodology and curriculum, which are widely used across correctional environments, and spans anger management, mental health education, substance use intervention, financial literacy, parenting skills, job readiness, life skills, and more.

“Atlas enables corrections agencies to deliver risk-need-responsive, cognitive-behavioral programming at scale, while generating measurable outcomes that matter,” said Valerie Bagley, Chief Program Officer, The Change Companies. “Washington DOC’s early results show how accessible, self-directed digital tools can drive engagement, insight, and meaningful behavior change across entire populations.”

A Credential Employers Recognize, Earned Before Release

CareerSafe, one of the nation’s largest providers of OSHA authorized safety training, delivers foundational workplace safety knowledge required across industries such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and public safety. Available directly on Securus tablets, the program enables facilities to offer employer-recognized workforce credentials at scale, without instructor-led training or additional staff time.

The program is already live at Belknap County, New Hampshire, and Arizona Correctional Enterprises, where incarcerated individuals can earn an OSHA 10-Hour Card before release. The credential is portable across employers, valid for a lifetime, and aligned to industries actively hiring second-chance workers, helping facilities expand reentry outcomes that support both employment pathways and long-term public safety.

“Facilities like Belknap County are already seeing what happens when incarcerated individuals earn real, employer-recognized credentials before release: fewer individuals returning to incarceration and less strain on staff are outcomes county leaders can see,” said Kevin Elder, Interim CEO & President, Securus Technologies. “Workforce readiness is a critical driver of long-term community safety and economic stability, and a key factor in reducing recidivism and the ongoing burden on corrections systems. Both tools run on the tablet platform sheriffs already have, which means no new classes, no overtime, and no additional officers required.”

See It at AJA, Booth 139

AJA attendees can experience the complete Evotab corrections grade platform, including Atlas and CareerSafe, live at Booth 139 during the AJA Conference & Jail Expo, May 16–20 in Milwaukee. CareerSafe will also be in attendance at booth 822.

Learn more at Securus Technologies | 2026 AJA - Securus Technologies

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus’ products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/securus-technologies or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About The Change Companies

The Change Companies is the developer of Interactive Journaling®, an evidence-based practice recognized by SAMHSA's National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices. For over 35 years, The Change Companies has supported behavior change across addiction treatment, corrections, behavioral health, and community settings. Atlas, its digital behavioral health platform, expands access to these resources, offering individualized and engaging programming to justice-involved and treatment populations nationwide.

About CareerSafe

Founded in 2003, CareerSafe is an OSHA Ambassador that addresses the workplace safety training gap for workers entering or re-entering the workforce. From safety and health training to employability skills and cybersecurity awareness, CareerSafe provides OSHA-Authorized Online Training that gives workers the foundational skills they need to secure and maintain employment successfully. CareerSafe’s OSHA 10-Hour courses offer a credential of value that is portable across employers, recognized by industries actively hiring second-chance workers, and valid for a lifetime.