TASB Risk Management Fund Partners with Raptor Technologies to Deliver Staff Compliance Training to Texas Members

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TASB Risk Management Fund ("The Fund”) has partnered with Raptor Technologies® to offer PublicSchoolWORKS™ Staff Compliance Training to eligible Texas public school districts, community colleges, education service centers (ESCs), and other public education entities at no-cost as a benefit of Fund membership.

Through this partnership, participating members with qualifying lines of coverage—including workers’ compensation, auto, liability, property, or cybersecurity—receive access to a comprehensive online training program that strengthens safety practices, helps reduce operational risk, and supports efforts to comply with state and federal requirements.

“Supporting our members with proactive, practical tools is central to our mission,” said Mary Barrett, Associate Executive Director, TASB Risk Management Services. “By providing Staff Compliance Training at no cost, we’re helping member districts train staff on their own schedules, minimize operational disruptions, and reinforce a strong culture of safety and accountability.”

Training content supports a wide range of roles, including administrators, supervisors, teachers, facilities and maintenance staff, transportation, custodial teams, human resources, and other operational and support personnel. Participating members also receive implementation support and ongoing guidance from a dedicated team of Safety Advisors to help ensure training aligns with applicable requirements.

“We’re proud to partner with TASB Risk Management Fund to support Texas schools with accessible, scalable compliance training,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “Through our PublicSchoolWORKS product line, districts can simplify training management while equipping staff with the knowledge they need to work safely and confidently.”

Part of the Raptor Safety Training and Compliance Suite, the PublicSchoolWORKS learning management system offers hundreds of online courses covering workplace safety, risk management, behavior, and regulatory compliance. Designed specifically for school district operations, the platform consistently drives strong engagement, with staff completing 92% of their assigned training on average. Automatic course assignments, reminders, and reporting make it easier for admins to track completion and document compliance, without the costs and disruptions of in-person training.

Eligible TASB Risk Management Fund member districts can implement this staff training program at no cost based on their lines of coverage. Visit this page or reach out to your Risk Solutions Consultant to learn more.

About TASB Risk Management Fund

The TASB Risk Management Fund is the largest provider of risk management services to Texas public education entities. As a self‑insured, not‑for‑profit risk pool, the Fund partners with more than 1,000 public school districts and educational organizations across the state to share risk, safeguard resources, and strengthen operational resilience. Through comprehensive coverage programs, expert guidance, and proactive risk solutions, the Fund plays a critical role in supporting the stability and success of Texas public schools.

About Raptor

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety life cycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.