Bharat Forge Signs Long-Term Contract with Embraer for Landing Gear Forgings

PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bharat Forge Ltd. (BFL) (BSE: 500493, NSE: BHARATFORG), a global leader in advanced forging and precision engineering, today announced a long-term contract with Embraer for the manufacturing and supply of critical landing gear forgings. With this milestone, Bharat Forge becomes the first Indian supplier to join Embraer’s global aerospace supply chain for forged components.

Under the agreement, Bharat Forge will supply high-integrity forged components for landing gear systems across Embraer’s commercial and Defence aircraft programs. This engagement establishes a strategic partnership anchored in advanced manufacturing capabilities, precision engineering, and proven expertise in delivering complex, safety-critical components for global aerospace platforms.

The long-term contract reflects a shared commitment to quality, reliability, and sustained collaboration, and reinforces Embraer’s confidence in Bharat Forge’s ability to meet stringent global certification standards while consistently delivering high-performance aerospace components.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit B Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited, said: “Becoming the first Indian supplier of forged components for Embraer is a proud milestone and a testament to the aerospace capabilities we have built. We thank Embraer for their trust and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead. This contract will enable us to scale critical structural components while complementing the capabilities we have established in aero engine components.”

This first contract with an Indian company also reflects Embraer’s commitment to strengthening the aerospace ecosystem in India and building long-term value across the supply chain, as it continues to expand its presence in the country.

About Bharat Forge Aerospace Division

Bharat Forge Aerospace Division, is dedicated to the design, development, and manufacturing of critical aerospace components. With deep expertise in forging, precision machining, and sub‑assembly integration, we have built a strong reputation for engineering excellence and compliance with stringent international standards. Driven by innovation and strategic collaborations with global OEMs and Tier‑1 suppliers, the Aerospace is expanding its role in the global aerospace supply chain with focus on advanced manufacturing technologies, capability expansion, and customer trust reflects its vision to position India as a hub for world‑class aerospace solutions.

Bharat Forge-Aerospace is the aerospace businesses division of Bharat Forge Limited.