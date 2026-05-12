Chugach Government Solutions and Quantum Knight Announce Reseller Partnership to Bring Post-Quantum Encryption Solutions to Federal Government Customers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chugach Government Solutions (CGS) announces a new reseller partnership with Quantum Knight Inc., enabling CGS to offer Quantum Knight's advanced post‑quantum cryptography solutions to U.S. government customers across defense, intelligence, healthcare, and civilian agencies.

"As agencies begin transitioning to post quantum standards, we see CLEAR as a powerful tool to protect sensitive information across complex and contested environments." -Mark Miller Share

Through this partnership, CGS will integrate Quantum Knight's NIST-aligned, FIPS‑validated, quantum‑resistant encryption capabilities into its broader suite of technology and mission‑support offerings. CLEAR is a lightweight, software-based encryption system that delivers post-quantum data protection of up to 10,240-bit strength, across files, video streams, databases, and networks. Deployable in as little as two lines of code with a footprint under 500KB, CLEAR embeds directly into existing software, firmware, or devices without requiring infrastructure hardware overhaul. It supports cloud, on-premises, legacy systems, IoT, and tactical environments, and includes Hyperkey™ biometric/MFA authentication, secure streaming, and standardized post-quantum algorithms including Kyber and Dilithium.

Mark Miller, Technical Solutions Division General Manager for Chugach Government Solutions, shared, "This partnership with Quantum Knight strengthens our ability to deliver secure, mission‑ready solutions to our government clients. As agencies begin transitioning to post‑quantum standards, we see CLEAR as a powerful tool to protect sensitive information across complex and contested environments."

This partnership is designed to support government organizations with the highest security requirements, including:

Defense and intelligence teams requiring quantum‑resilient protection for battlefield, command‑and‑control, and sensitive communications

Federal healthcare and biomedical agencies safeguarding patient data, clinical research, and IP

Civilian and critical‑infrastructure entities modernizing secure communications, IoT devices, and distributed systems

Any federal organization preparing for upcoming national standards and requirements for post‑quantum cryptography

Andy Schwaderer, CEO of Quantum Knight, shared, "We're excited to partner with Chugach Government Solutions to expand access to CLEAR Cryptosystem within federal environments. CGS brings deep domain experience and trusted customer relationships across government sectors. Together, we're making it easier for agencies to deploy quantum‑resistant encryption and prepare for a rapidly evolving threat landscape."

About Chugach Government Solutions, LLC:

As a federal division of Chugach Alaska Corporation, Chugach Government Solutions, LLC, and its subsidiaries offer small business flexibility and 8(a) eligibility, coupled with industry-leading techniques, process, and innovation. We distinguish ourselves from competitors by delivering uncompromising quality at a fair price. We seek consistency in quality and actively innovate, finding new ways of doing business that add value to our government customers.

Established in 1972 under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, Chugach Alaska Corporation exists to serve the interests of the Alaska Native people of the Chugach region with a focus on profitability, celebration of our heritage and ownership of our lands. Through responsible management of our lands, businesses and assets, we provide meaningful opportunities and benefits to our community of 2,500 shareholders. Chugach fulfills its mission through a range of investments and operating businesses that provide government, facilities and energy services. Chugach Government Solutions, LLC, is a subsidiary of Chugach Alaska Corporation.

About Quantum Knight, Inc.:

Quantum Knight, Inc. is a Palo Alto-based cybersecurity company specializing in post-quantum encryption for government, defense, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. Its flagship product, CLEAR, is a software-based cryptographic system offering encryption strength up to 10,240-bit, engineered to defend against both current and next-generation quantum threats. CLEAR is FIPS 140-2/140-3 validated, holds an FDA Authority to Operate (ATO) for life-critical medical systems, is IEC 62351-5 compliant, and has undergone independent cryptanalysis by INRIA Paris and penetration testing with zero MITRE CVEs across three consecutive years. Ultra-lightweight and platform-agnostic, CLEAR runs on over 30 platforms and deploys without disrupting existing infrastructure. For more information, visit www.quantumknight.io.