Office Timeline Rebrands as Lucen Software: A New Microsoft-Native Clarity Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Timeline, a leading provider of timeline and project visualization software, today announced its rebrand to Lucen Software™. The shift combines existing products and new offerings under a Microsoft-native clarity platform, marking the company’s evolution into a broader, multi-product suite designed to make complex work easier to understand within Microsoft applications.

Organizations have more tools than ever to manage work, but making that work clear is still a challenge. Share

As part of the transition to the new brand, Office Timeline is now Lucen Timeline, and the company’s previously acquired time-tracking software, Timeneye, is now Lucen Track. Both sit within the Lucen platform along with two new products currently in beta, Lucen Plan and Lucen Flowchart.

Introducing the Clarity Platform

Organizations have more tools than ever to manage work, but making that work clear is still a challenge. As information flows across multiple systems, teams are forced to translate progress into updates for others, often losing meaning along the way. What gets delivered is work, but not always shared understanding.

Lucen was built to solve that gap. A clarity platform sits alongside execution tools, such as PowerPoint and Excel, not to replace them, but to transform what they produce into clear, actionable insights that stakeholders can immediately understand and act on. Where project management tools focus on doing, a clarity platform focuses on communicating: turning complex work data into executive-ready visuals, timelines, and plans that drive alignment across an organization.

By operating natively inside Microsoft 365 apps, Lucen makes this possible without adding new tools or new workflows. Teams get clarity. Leaders get confidence. And alignment follows.

“For years, teams have had no shortage of tools to manage work, but they still struggle to communicate it clearly,” said Omair Sarwar, CEO of Lucen. “That gap between execution and understanding is where alignment breaks down. Lucen exists to make that gap disappear, so teams can spend less time explaining their work and more time moving it forward."

How Lucen Works Within Microsoft 365

Lucen operates directly within Microsoft 365 applications, such as PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, Planner and Azure DevOps. The platform also integrates with leading third-party work management tools to extract and transform data into presentation-ready timelines, plans, diagrams, and time-based insights for teams.

Lucen’s Product Suite

Lucen’s integrated products include:

Lucen Timeline (formerly Office Timeline): A PowerPoint-native application that converts project data into professional timelines and Gantt charts. It integrates with Excel, Jira, Smartsheet, and other tools to automatically generate executive-ready visuals.

Lucen Track (formerly Timeneye): An Excel-native time-tracking and productivity insights tool that helps teams monitor time, analyze performance, and support planning decisions.

Lucen Plan (beta): An Excel-native planning and work management tool that enables teams to define tasks, manage dependencies, and build organized project plans.

Lucen Flowchart (beta): A PowerPoint-native diagramming tool that allows users to create flowcharts, processes, and visual frameworks.

Lucen Timeline and Lucen Track are available today at www.lucensoftware.com, with both free and paid plans. Lucen Plan and Lucen Flowchart are currently in beta, with broader availability expected by Q2 2026.

About Lucen

Lucen Software (formerly Office Timeline) is a Microsoft-native clarity platform that helps organizations transform complex work into clear, actionable insight. Working directly within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, Lucen brings planning, tracking, and communication together to enable teams to create executive-ready visuals and updates from their existing data. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 500, Lucen helps teams align faster, collaborate more effectively, and make decisions with confidence.