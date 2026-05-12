NEP Powering Broadcast Production for the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEP Europe, part of NEP Group, the leading media services provider for live entertainment and sports worldwide, today announced it will deliver a full range of broadcast solutions for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna, Austria, supporting Austrian national broadcaster ORF in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). As a trusted partner to Eurovision, NEP will once again play a central role in delivering one of the world’s most-watched live entertainment productions, powered by industry-leading technology and engineering expertise from across its European network.

At the core of the production, NEP’s TFC broadcast control system will power the Eurovision ecosystem, managing IP-based SMPTE ST 2110 signal routing across software and hardware, along with multiview capabilities and redundant support. The result is a highly efficient, flexible, and scalable broadcast environment designed for one of the world’s largest live broadcasts.

NEP is also providing extensive onsite support, including the main and backup outside broadcast (OB) facilities, wireless RF camera systems, a new integration of cinematic cameras, a dedicated technical operations center, and a world-class engineering crew.

“Eurovision continues to evolve both creatively and technically, and we’re proud to provide the scale and depth of solutions required to bring the production to life for its massive global fanbase,” said Lise Heidal, President of NEP Europe.

“Our teams are excited to support ORF in delivering this year’s show from Vienna—our seventh consecutive year on the event—working together with our partners to enable new visual approaches while maintaining the reliability and flexibility NEP is known for in global productions.”

NEP Integrates Cinematic Cameras to Bring a New Visual Dimension to Eurovision

A key innovation in this year’s show is the use of ARRI Alexa 35 cinematic cameras, bringing a new visual dimension to the live Eurovision broadcast. Delivered in collaboration with Riedel Communications, the systems mark a step forward in blending cinematic storytelling with live production.

NEP is leading the integration of these cameras into its established multi-camera workflow, ensuring the cinematic elements are seamlessly incorporated into a complex, live, audience-driven production.

“We’ve worked extensively with a wide range of camera systems and technologies over the years, and bringing the ARRI Alexa 35 into Eurovision represents another exciting innovation,” said Axel Engström, Project Director at NEP Europe. “Our expertise lies in integrating these tools seamlessly into complex live workflows, enabling new creative possibilities while maintaining the reliability and scale the event demands. We’re looking forward to bringing these cinematic cameras into the unique environment of Eurovision.”

In addition to NEP’s media services delivery, live events leader Creative Technology (CT)—part of NEP Group—will provide all LED screens and display solutions for the event. CT’s installations will play a central role in the stage design and audience experience, complementing the broadcast production.

From live event capture and full production services through connectivity, network management, and contribution solutions, to content delivery and distribution, NEP provides a fully integrated, end-to-end portfolio of solutions tailored to deliver productions of every size and scale. This full range of solutions, supported by NEP’s personalized operational support and service, enables clients to rely on a single trusted partner for everything from regional broadcasts to the world’s largest global events.

About NEP

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, NEP is the world’s most trusted media services partner for content creators of live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Headquartered in the United States and operating in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with innovation, excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.