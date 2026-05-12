Summit Leadership Partners Expands in Europe Through Strategic Partnership with ABG Advisory

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Leadership Partners is pleased to announce its expansion in Europe through a strategic partnership with London-based ABG Advisory. Together, these fast-growing firms will expand support for private equity investors and portfolio leadership teams across Europe and North America.

This partnership brings deep expertise in talent assessment, human capital due diligence, executive coaching, CEO succession, team and organizational performance, with a shared focus on serving private equity and alternative investment clients.

Under this partnership structure, Dan Hawkins will continue his role as Founder & CEO of Summit Leadership Partners, and Anna Bond, of ABG Advisory, will lead Summit’s European expansion efforts in support of both global and regional clients. Summit will also support ABG clients in North America.

“Our clients increasingly need strong leadership advisory support in Europe,” said Hawkins. “This partnership strengthens our ability to serve them with local expertise, broader capabilities, and on-the-ground coverage across key markets. Anna is a proven business leader, and we are thrilled to partner with her and ABG as we expand together.”

“After six months of working together, it made sense to formalize the relationship between Summit and ABG,” said Bond. “Our team is excited to help grow Summit’s remit in Europe and to bring the strength of their team to bear for our clients in North America.”

Bond brings more than 25 years of experience across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Asia-Pacific. She was part of the founding team of ghSMART in London and previously served as a Partner at RHR International.

Over the coming months, Summit and ABG will continue aligning their offerings to provide clients with seamless, expert support. The firms will sponsor Private Equity International’s Europe Operating Partners Forum on May 20–21, 2026, and host an introductory breakfast with operating partners.

To learn more about the firms and their services, visit www.summitleadership.com.

About Summit Leadership Partners, LLC

Summit Leadership Partners advises investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on scaling business and improving organizational performance through talent assessment, succession planning, executive coaching, leadership development, and organization assessment and improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data-driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, Summit’s consultants deliver practical, real-world solutions grounded in proven business experience and judgement. Summit has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for five consecutive years. For more information, visit summitleadership.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About ABG Advisory

ABG Advisory works with investors and executives to help them better understand and address leadership and talent challenges in order to optimize organizational performance. The firm provides executive, team, and organizational assessment and development, management due diligence, merger diligence, and coaching services designed to help clients realize the full value of talent within their organizations and across their portfolios. Based in London, ABG Advisory serves clients globally and brings a distinctive approach that combines organizational perspective with deep psychological insight. For more information, visit abg-advisory.co.uk.