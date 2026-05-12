Cotribute Extends Deep Integration with Corelation KeyStone to Unify Account Opening and Loan Origination for Credit Unions

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cotribute, a GrowthOS platform powering AI-driven account and loan opening, onboarding and relationship expansion for credit unions and community banks, today announced an extended deep integration with Corelation KeyStone, enabling credit unions on the KeyStone core to deliver a unified member experience for account opening and consumer loan origination — both in-branch and online — from a single, core-connected platform.

Credit unions running on Corelation KeyStone can now unify digital and branch lending through a single, core-connected origination platform powered by Cotribute’s AI-driven GrowthOS. Share

The expanded integration brings Cotribute's fraud detection, decision intelligence, and end-to-end loan workflows natively onto Corelation KeyStone. By processing loan workflows directly on the core, the integration automates manual underwriting and operations tasks, reduces time to approval, and streamlines handoffs between digital and branch teams. Credit unions can replace their traditional, standalone loan origination system (LOS) with a modern, unified origination layer that sits on top of the core and scales across products and channels.

Cotribute's deepened integration with Corelation KeyStone delivers real-time, bi-directional connectivity for member lookups, decisioning, document generation, and booking. Automated credit pulls and configurable lending rules standardize eligibility, product selection, and required documentation across channels, while AI-driven fraud detection and decision intelligence are applied consistently to every application — in-branch or online. The result is a seamless end-to-end digital experience from application through e-sign that eliminates the need for a separate LOS, reduces operating cost, and gives staff a single workflow to manage.

Philip Paul, CEO of Cotribute, said, “Credit unions have long been forced to other systems to their core to support online lending, creating fragmented experiences, duplicated work, and slower funding. By extending our deep integration with Corelation KeyStone, we are giving credit unions a single, modern origination platform that lives on top of their core — so every application, whether started in a branch or on a phone, flows through the same automated workflow with the same fraud and decisioning intelligence. The impact on member and employee experience is immediate.”

Several credit unions running on Corelation KeyStone are already live on Cotribute's expanded integration. Red River Credit Union (RRCU — $1.6 billion in assets, more than 123,000 members across five states) is one example. As part of its core conversion from another Core system to Corelation KeyStone, RRCU deployed Cotribute as the modern unified digital origination layer on top of KeyStone, replacing its legacy LOS and unifying branch and online lending on a single, core-connected workflow.

Twelve months after go-live, RRCU has seen a 28% increase in monthly loan applications and an 83% application completion rate on its highest-volume loan product. The credit union launched 11 consumer loan products on the platform — including vehicle loans, unsecured personal loans, credit cards, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, lines of credit, savings-secured loans, credit builder loans, and a seasonal holiday loan — alongside digital account opening, all running on the same core-connected workflow used in the branch.

Mark Turner, Chief Lending Officer at RRCU, said, “Our members expect the same kind of digital experience they get from any modern fintech, and Cotribute helps us deliver that without losing the relationship-driven service Red River is known for. With deep integration to Corelation KeyStone, we have brought branch and online lending into a single workflow and created a more consistent experience for both members and staff.”

By leveraging KeyStone's automation alongside Cotribute's AI-driven origination platform, credit unions can reduce manual underwriting work, strengthen fraud and eligibility checks, accelerate funding, and grow loan volume — all while maintaining the personalized service members expect from their credit union. The integration is designed to help any credit union on Corelation KeyStone modernize the end-to-end member and employee experience without replacing the core or maintaining a separate LOS.

Cotribute is showcasing the expanded Corelation KeyStone integration this week at the Corelation Client Conference in San Diego. Credit unions interested in learning more can visit Cotribute at the conference or at www.cotribute.com.

About Cotribute

Cotribute is a GrowthOS platform powering AI-driven account opening, onboarding, fraud automation, and relationship expansion for credit unions and community banks. Through composable architecture and direct core integrations, Cotribute enables institutions to accelerate deposit growth, loan growth, and operational efficiency without core replacement.

Learn more at www.cotribute.com and explore executive resources at workspace.cotribute.co.