Kalshi Announces Partnership with MMA Legend Nate Diaz Ahead of His Highly Anticipated Return to the Octagon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, today announced a new multi-tiered partnership with MMA star Nate Diaz timed to his much-anticipated return to the sport on May 16. The deal marks Kalshi's latest move into live sports and entertainment, aligning the brand with one of the most compelling and iconic fighters in the history of mixed martial arts.

Diaz will make his return to MMA at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where he will face Mike Perry on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card, broadcasting live on Netflix. The event is one of the most talked-about fight nights of the year, and Kalshi's signature green logo will be prominently displayed across the waistline on the back of Diaz's shorts, putting the brand front and center before a massive global audience.

The partnership spans multiple touchpoints, including NIL usage of the Nate Diaz name and likeness, billboard placements, a co-branded social media campaign, branded merchandise, and promotional posts. Kalshi's sponsorship of Diaz's shorts serves as the cornerstone activation for fight night.

"Nate Diaz is one of the most authentic, fearless competitors in sports," said Valeria Vouterakou, counsel at Kalshi. "He’s exactly who we want representing the brand."

“Kalshi came in and showed the love and support for me for this fight and the overall brand,” said Diaz. “It’s good to be in business with them.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership was brokered by Andrew Capucetti, Brad Baskin, and Zach Rosenfield.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as award shows and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.