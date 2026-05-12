Camber Powers Zero-Emission Heavy Equipment Charging at Port of Long Beach in Partnership with International Transportation Service

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camber, a leading provider of commercial EV charging solutions, today announced the successful deployment of a distributed charging system at International Transportation Service (ITS), a terminal operator within the Port of Long Beach, California. The installation marks Camber's first port deployment and represents a significant step forward in the electrification of heavy port equipment in ports across the country.

As part of ITS’ technology assessment of battery electric cargo handling equipment, ITS selected Camber to deliver a high-power charging solution for its Taylor Machine Works ZLC996 top handler, a large-scale container handling equipment.

The Solution

Camber deployed a distributed charging system, consisting of a high-capacity cabinet and dispenser, powered by its Camber software platform for intelligent charging management. All components of the system are Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant and are designed to meet the demanding operational cycles of port environments, where vehicles operate in continuous short-distance, high-intensity stop-and-go patterns which are conditions ideally suited for electric equipment.

"Ports represent one of the most compelling use cases for fleet electrification," said Brendan Harney, CEO, Camber. "Equipment like top handlers operate in confined areas with predictable routes and can generate significant emissions and noise in densely worked environments. These are ideal candidates for high-power opportunistic charging during natural operational breaks."

Why Electrification Makes Sense at Ports

Electric equipment offers substantial advantages in port environments, including:

Zero tailpipe emissions , supporting clean air mandates and improving conditions for workers and surrounding communities.

, supporting clean air mandates and improving conditions for workers and surrounding communities. Reduced noise compared to diesel-powered equipment.

compared to diesel-powered equipment. Lower maintenance costs , with fewer moving parts and no engine wear from stop-and-go idling.

, with fewer moving parts and no engine wear from stop-and-go idling. High torque and performance well-suited to heavy lifting and short-cycle operations.

well-suited to heavy lifting and short-cycle operations. Opportunistic charging capability, enabling equipment to recharge during vessel turnaround windows without interrupting operations.

100% Reliable Since Commissioning

Since being commissioned in 2025, the ITS charging system has demonstrated strong uptime performance with 100% availability since installation underscoring the reliability of Camber's charging infrastructure in a real-world, high-demand port environment. Camber's remote monitoring and support capabilities have enabled the team to proactively troubleshoot and maintain system performance for ITS operators.

A Foundation for Future Growth

ITS is actively evaluating multiple charging technologies as part of a broader technology assessment to identify the optimal solution for scaling zero-emission equipment across its terminal operations. Camber's installation is a key component of this evaluation.

"Camber's charging solution has proven to be a dependable part of our electrification pilot at the Port of Long Beach. Their team's technical expertise and ongoing support ensured a successful commissioning and integration with our electric tophandler" said Halfdan Ross, Chief Project Officer, ITS.

About Camber

Camber is a leading provider of commercial EV charging solutions, delivering hardware, software, and services for fleet operators across transit, ports, logistics, and beyond. Camber's end-to-end platform — including its distributed charging systems and Camber software — enables operators to manage, monitor, and optimize charging performance at scale.

About International Transportation Service (ITS)

International Transportation Service (ITS) is a terminal operator located within the Port of Long Beach, California. ITS is committed to advancing zero-emission operations in alignment with the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles Clean Air Action Plan.

About Taylor Machine Works

Founded in 1927, Taylor Machine Works is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial lift trucks and material handling equipment. Taylor designs and builds high-capacity forklifts, container handlers, reach stackers, and specialty equipment used across industries, including ports, steel, lumber, intermodal operations, and warehousing.