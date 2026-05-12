Bowker partners with Meryl Moss Media Group to promote innovative book marketing and publicity solutions on BookTrib.com

CHATHAM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowker is excited to be collaborating with Meryl Moss Media Group (MMMG), a leading, multi-division force in publicity and marketing exclusively for authors. “We look forward to making these outstanding services available to our customers,” said Bowker General Manager Beat Barblan. “MMMG offers powerful media outreach, a wealth of marketing tools with their BookTrib discovery platform, their robust social media programs, and publishing expertise built on decades of experience helping authors achieve success.”

“We share in Bowker’s commitment to help authors publish and promote their titles successfully,” added Meryl Moss, MMMG founder and president. “We’re also proud of the array of services we bring to this collaboration. We specialize in positioning authors for visibility, expanding their reach, and creating the kind of media presence that drives real engagement and sales. We created the BookTrib.com platform to help authors reach their readers; these and our other services are a proper complement to the Bowker suite of products for self-published authors.”

BookTrib.com is one of the largest and most engaged online book communities in the publishing industry, connecting authors directly to a vast community of readers and influencers. The promotional programs on BookTrib.com help authors achieve visibility, credibility, and book sales. These include:

● Book reviews and excerpt posting ● Email blast to BookTrib readers ● Press releases to 8,000 media outlets ● TV interviews in key markets ● Showcase ads in print publications ● Custom social media programs ● BookTrib live video interviews ● Website design ● Banner ads on BookTrib.com website and newsletter ● Author profile pages ● Podcast outreach… and a unique way for authors to get their books in front of Hollywood producers.

Beyond BookTrib.com, MMMG provides a variety of media relations and publicity programs for authors, such as arranging speaking engagements and developing relationships with organizations that provide an audience for potential new business, networking, and sales. In addition, MMMG offers an extensive range of book publishing services from cover design and page layout to editing.

About Bowker

Bowker provides products and services that make books easier to discover, evaluate, and experience – connecting publishers, authors, and booksellers with readers. From essential identifiers like ISBNs and barcodes… to editing and copyright protection services… to marketing and publicity tools, Bowker offers a wide range of resources to help authors publish and promote their titles.

About Meryl Moss Media Group

Meryl Moss Media Group is a literary media relations and marketing firm that for more than 30 years has been promoting and branding authors and their books through publicity, speaking engagements, social media, and creative marketing solutions. With the BookTrib.com platform, the firm connects discerning readers with hidden gem authors that deserve to be read.