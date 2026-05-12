The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Evolution of its Distribution Network

ST. HELENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Duckhorn Portfolio (“Duckhorn” or the “Company”) announced today the continued evolution of its distribution network across the United States. The Company has entered into, or continued, distribution agreements with several leading wine & spirits distributors, including Reyes Beverage Group, Breakthru Beverage Group, Empire Merchants, Columbia Distributing, Martignetti Companies, Johnson Brothers, and Quality Brands Distribution, who will begin distribution of Duckhorn’s wines in their respective states over the summer.

“Our mission is to elevate life’s meaningful moments, from the celebratory to the everyday, with exceptional wines that bring people together,” said Robert Hanson, Chief Executive Officer. “We have built our distribution network with this in mind and are pleased with both the partnerships and terms negotiated in each state, which achieve a diversified and balanced distribution strategy. As a top ten domestic wine producer and the dominant player in the above $15 segment, we are honored to be a preferred partner for the country’s leading distributors and look forward to collaborating with our new partners to continue to drive category growth in premium, luxury, and fine wine.”

Duckhorn’s entry into these agreements is the culmination of a comprehensive strategic evaluation of its U.S. wholesale distribution network, with the goal of driving profitable sales growth through a substantial increase in focus and investment in the wholesale channel. When the transition of territories is complete, which is expected to occur this Summer, the distribution of some or all of the Company’s winery brands will be managed by the following:

Reyes Beverage Group:

Texas

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Virginia

Indiana

Breakthru Beverage Group:

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Kentucky

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

Empire Merchants:

New York

Columbia Distributing:

Alaska

Oregon

Washington

Martignetti Companies:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Mississippi*

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Utah*

Wyoming*

*Effective upon the official closing of the deal between RNDC and Martignetti

Johnson Brothers:

Hawaii

Iowa

West Virginia

Quality Brands Distribution:

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Dakota

The remainder of the states will be managed through franchise partners, and The Duckhorn Portfolio will continue to distribute directly to retail and restaurant accounts throughout the state of California.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with eleven wineries, nine state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, five tasting rooms and over 2,200 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 38 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Sonoma-Cutrer, Goldeneye, and Greenwing, among others. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, Oregon and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varietals. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world.