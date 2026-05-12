Globalstar Announces Upcoming HIBLEO-4 Satellite Replenishment Launch with SpaceX

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced that Globalstar’s HIBLEO-4 replenishment satellites will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, May 17 during a 14-minute window that opens at 8:50 a.m. ET, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The satellites are designed to help replenish Globalstar’s existing low Earth orbit constellation, supporting continued network resilience and service reliability across the company’s satellite communications offerings.

The launch is part of Globalstar’s ongoing investment in its current-generation satellite infrastructure as the company continues advancing its broader network roadmap.

“This launch represents another important step in sustaining and strengthening the infrastructure our customers rely on every day,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer, Globalstar. “As we continue executing our long-term strategy, replenishing our existing constellation remains a critical part of delivering resilient satellite services around the world.”

Additional launch updates will be shared as they become available. A live mission webcast will be available on spacex.com/launches beginning approximately 15 minutes before liftoff.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RAN™ and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOT™ for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprise, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

To learn more, visit www.globalstar.com.