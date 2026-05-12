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Mobix Labs Expands Boeing 737NG Aerospace Deployment

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced an additional aerospace order for Mobix Labs technology supporting a certified onboard aircraft system for Boeing 737NG commercial aircraft.

More than 5,000 Boeing 737NG aircraft operate across global airline fleets today. Repeat aerospace orders compound — once qualified into active aircraft systems, certified aerospace suppliers are difficult to displace.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties described in Mobix Labs' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update except as required by law.

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Contacts

Mobix Labs Investor Relations Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
mobx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

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Mobix Labs, Inc.

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Release Summary
Mobix Labs Expands Boeing 737 Aerospace Deployment
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Contacts

Mobix Labs Investor Relations Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
mobx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

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